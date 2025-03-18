In India, where car ownership is now becoming the norm, it is helpful to know about the variables that influence car insurance premiums in order to be able to manage your finances in the best possible way.

While everyone knows about variables such as the make of the vehicle, age of the vehicle and driving history, many ask this question: How does a low credit score affect your car insurance premiums?

Also Read | 5 important tips can help you maintain a good score

For this it is important to clearly understand the concept behind credit scores, how a low credit score influences your automobile insurance premiums (if at all it does) along with related issues. These points are elaborated below and should always be kept in mind:

Credit score awareness in India Indian credit scores are mostly employed by lenders in determining the creditworthiness of the borrower i.e., how safe it is to give money to a particular borrower or offer them credit cards. In foreign countries, however, insurance firms utilise credit scores in determining premiums.

Now, this is an aspect that is not practiced in India currently. That is why currently to put it simply, car insurance premiums and credit scores have no direct relationship.

Further, it is also important to remember that, credit scores in India generally range from 300 to 900 and the higher the score, the better is the credit. On the other hand car insurance premiums are an entirely different category in India. They primarily deal with the automobile sector.

The credit score and insurance relationship While Indian insurance providers don't use credit scores directly when calculating car insurance premiums, still having a good credit score works indirectly. A good credit history will benefit your overall financial health, and this could lead to favourable loan terms and lower interest on other financial instruments. This maintenance of consistent financial health indirectly determines your capability to pay higher premiums or to take more coverage.

Also Read | 7 simple ways to improve your credit score slowly and steadily

See it is eventually about your creditworthiness. How consistent and honest you are in making payments pending on you along with paying back loans on you diligently. This can be any kind of loan when and if you are faced with hard inquiry for example: Credit card bill payments, phone bills, insurance money etc. How prompt you have been in paying back loans on you defines your credit profile.

How are premiums for car insurance provided? There are several factors that are diligently followed while deciding and providing car insurance premiums. Some of them are discussed below:

Type of vehicle and age: A more costly vehicle or a vehicle with larger engines will pay more premium. The age of the vehicle also determines the premium. For example: if a car is causing more pollution, is older than it is bound to have a higher insurance premium.

A more costly vehicle or a vehicle with larger engines will pay more premium. The age of the vehicle also determines the premium. For example: if a car is causing more pollution, is older than it is bound to have a higher insurance premium. Driving history: Good track record while driving can result in lesser premium. For this past vehicle records can be attributed to.

Good track record while driving can result in lesser premium. For this past vehicle records can be attributed to. Location: Costlier locations carry more risk and higher premiums. It is important to read the terms and conditions of your premium carefully, associated costs etc., before applying for the same.

Costlier locations carry more risk and higher premiums. It is important to read the terms and conditions of your premium carefully, associated costs etc., before applying for the same. Insurance coverage type: Third-party coverage offers lesser risks at a lesser premium. This ensures that the risk is distributed proportionately. Increasing your credit score for good financial health Indian auto insurance premium does not depend on your credit score, but it is nice to have a good credit score for depicting good health financially. Below are the do's to increase your credit score: