How your MFs get affected after HDFC Bank-HDFC merger

Anish Teli, managing partner of QED Capital Advisors LLP, said, “It is a no-brainer for an investor to go for an index fund for large-cap exposure." He said the expense ratio is a drag for active mutual funds. He added that the actively managed large-cap funds lost sheen after they are mandated to use the Total Return Index (TRI), rather than the price return index, to benchmark their performance. “Also, after SEBI’s reclassification, large-cap funds mandatorily have to invest 80% of their assets in large-cap stocks. These funds are no longer able to pick stocks from mid and small-cap space for tactical or short-term calls to boost their returns," he said.