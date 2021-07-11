How your NPS Tier II account withdrawals are taxed

There is no specific and direct provision for taxation of withdrawal from Tier II account under the Income Tax Act. If tax law does not have any specific provisions for taxation of an item, it does not by default becomes tax-free or taxable. In such a situation one has to apply the logic and take help of other provisions of the same law. The full value of the money withdrawn from Tier II account cannot be taxed as the law makers would not have contemplated taxing something at the time of withdrawal if no tax benefit has ever been claimed when the money was deposited. But this does not mean that the entire amount withdrawn would come tax free. The withdrawals from Tier II account are like regular withdrawals from your saving bank account, which are not taxed except to the extent of interest earned.

