The typical salary structure can be mystifying to most employees. There is something called the ‘basic salary’. Then there are allowances such as house rent allowance (HRA) and conveyance allowance. There is also a provident fund (PF) deduction, and depending on your annual investment declaration, a tax deduction at source (TDS) amount. Some of this is set to change with the implementation of the Code on Wages, 2019 . The Code will be implemented once India’s various states notify rules under it and this is expected to happen soon. In this piece we help you understand your payslip and tell you what parts of it may change.

Basic salary

Generally, this component of your pay packet will be set at 35-40% of your actual salary. This matters because the provident fund deduction is computed as a percentage of the basic salary. By law, your employer must deduct an amount of 12% of your basic salary as the provident fund contribution (employee contribution) and match it with 12% (employer contribution). Companies prefer to keep basic salary low because this also keeps the PF deduction low.

According to some interpretations, the Code on Wages, 2019, requires the basic salary to be at least 50% of your total pay packet. However, companies seem to have taken a different view on this. The ‘State of Retirement Benefits in India 2021-22’—a survey by WTW, a multinational risk management, insurance brokerage and advisory company—reveals how companies are planning various salary and benefits-related policies in response to the labour codes. In this survey, only 31% of the respondents said they would increase the basic salary.

“Companies may have to nonetheless provide benefits like gratuity by linking this to the new definition of wage—gratuity is at least 50% of the total salary as per the Code on Wages—but they may not formally increase the basic salary component," said Ritobrata Sarkar, head of retirement at WTW India. “A number of benefits like superannuation may be linked to basic pay. Hence, companies are reluctant to raise this component immediately," he added.

Conveyance

This allowance, as a component of your salary, is fully taxable. There was a deduction for conveyance allowance of up to ₹1,600 per month but it was merged with standard deduction in the 2018 Budget. However, conveyance allowance sits outside the definition of wage under the Code on Wages and so companies continue to treat it as a separate component.

PF contribution

PF deduction is set at 12% of your basic pay. For instance, if your basic pay is ₹25,000, your PF contribution will be ₹3,000. The employer will deduct this amount from your paycheck and credit it to your PF account. The employer will also match this with another ₹3,000 per month from its side. This sounds simple enough. But another provident fund rule allows employers to limit PF contributions to 12% of ₹15,000 per month (or ₹1,800 per month).

Some employers go by this limit of ₹15,000, while others credit PF contributions on the actual basic salary. The changing definition of wage does not affect the ₹15,000 limit. The WTW survey showed that 46% of respondents were planning to continue deducting PF contributions as per current regulations. Only 13% said they would contribute to the PF as per the new definition of wages. Another 32% said that they were not sure of what to do.

Gratuity

Gratuity is governed by the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972. It is decided by a formula. The formula is last drawn salary * 15 * no of years of service divided by 30 (26 for those under the Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972). For instance, if your last drawn salary was ₹50,000 and you have worked for 5 years in the company, your gratuity comes to ₹1.25 lakh. In addition, a ceiling of ₹20 lakh applies for gratuity.

The Code on Social Security, 2020, removed the minimum qualifying period of 5 years for being eligible for gratuity. Those working for smaller periods on fixed term contracts will also be eligible for gratuity. Second, the labour codes read together lay down that gratuity must be calculated on ‘deemed’ basic salary which cannot be less than 50% of your total pay packet. Hence, if your total salary is ₹2 lakh and the basic pay is ₹50,000, the gratuity will be computed on an amount of ₹1 lakh (50% of the gross pay of ₹2 lakh). This will significantly push up the gratuity that you are eligible to receive.

The WTW survey showed that 40% of respondents expect a significant impact on their profits from the additional gratuity payments.