How your salary structure can change with the new wage code

The typical salary structure can be mystifying to most employees. There is something called the ‘basic salary’. Then there are allowances such as house rent allowance (HRA) and conveyance allowance. There is also a provident fund (PF) deduction, and depending on your annual investment declaration, a tax deduction at source (TDS) amount. Some of this is set to change with the implementation of the Code on Wages, 2019. The Code will be implemented once India’s various states notify rules under it and this is expected to happen soon. In this piece we help you understand your payslip and tell you what parts of it may change.