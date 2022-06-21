How Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath manages his personal finances5 min read . Updated: 21 Jun 2022, 12:29 AM IST
- For Zerodha’s CEO, trading is about trading time and effort where the risk to reward is in one’s favour
Nithin Kamath, the co-founder and CEO, Zerodha, said he doesn’t like the obligation that comes with borrowing money and tries to avoid it as much as he can. “That’s also one of the reasons why we haven’t raised any capital for the growth of our business in the early stages," Kamath added.