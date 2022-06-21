How Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath manages his personal finances

In the early 2000s, I took a credit card to pay my GMAT fee of about ₹20,000. It took me five years to repay it. By the time the loan was closed, I think I paid four times the borrowed amount including interest costs, delayed payment costs, etc. As soon as I started making enough money, the first thing I did was to discard that credit card. After that, I didn’t have a credit card for almost 10 years. I do have one currently since it is useful while travelling abroad.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}