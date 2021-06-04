HRA and income tax benefit - When you can claim it

And lastly the house for which you are paying rent should not be owned by you. Since the new house will be funded fully by your mother and your name only will be added as a joint owner for succession purpose, you would be a joint owner technically only. It is your mother who will be full owner of the house. Since you would not be beneficial owner of the house proposed to be purchased, I do not see any reason why you should not be entitled to claim HRA benefit in respect of rent which you will pay to your mother as there is no restriction on claiming the HRA benefits by paying rent to your parents.