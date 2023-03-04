HRA Calculator: Exemption rules to claim House Rent Allowance (HRA) in FY233 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 08:56 PM IST
- The House Rent Allowance (HRA) is an allowance made by an employer to an employee in exchange for the employee's payment of house rental expenses.
Nirmala Sitharaman, the finance minister, made some adjustments to the personal tax structure in the union budget of 2023 to improve its appeal to salaried taxpayers who will be filing income tax returns (ITRs) for the financial year 2023–2024. These adjustments included raising the annual standard deduction, raising the rebate and threshold limit and increasing the basic tax exemption cap. Yet, since the deadline for making tax-saving investments for FY 2022–2023 approaches, it is important to understand how much tax salaried individuals may save on the House Rent Allowance (HRA).
