HRA Calculator: Exemption rules to claim House Rent Allowance (HRA) in FY23

The House Rent Allowance (HRA) is an allowance made by an employer to an employee in exchange for the employee's payment towards house rental expenses. HRA is included in the salary component that the company gives to the employee. Salaried individuals are eligible for HRA exemptions under Section 10 (13A) of the Income Tax Act, according to regulation number 2A of the Income Tax Act. Nevertheless, salaried taxpayers should be aware that the house rent allowance tax exemption is only available under the old tax regime and is not accessible in the event that they have chosen the new tax regime beginning in FY 2020–21. (AY 2021-22).