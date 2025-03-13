As the travel segment grows, the competition in the travel credit card category is picking up. Some banks have rolled out travel-centric credit cards. Earlier, we had the American Express Platinum Travel Credit Card and the Axis Bank Atlas Credit Card in the travel category. Now, HSBC Bank has also joined with the TravelOne Credit Card in the travel category. In this article, we will understand the features and benefits of the HSBC TravelOne Credit Card and whether travel geeks should consider it.
The HSBC TravelOne Credit Card is a travel-centric credit card that unlocks instant travel rewards and offers elevated travel experiences during your trips. The card provides the following features and benefits.
The HSBC TravelOne Credit Card provides discounts on various travel-related services and saves you loads of money.
15% discount on flights and hotels booked on the Yatra App or website. The maximum discount that can be availed of on domestic flights and hotels is Rs. 3,000. The maximum discount that can be availed of on international flights and hotels is Rs. 5,000. The offer can be availed of twice per card per year.
15% discount on flights and hotels booked on the EaseMyTrip App or website. The maximum discount that can be availed of on domestic flights and hotels is Rs. 3,000. The maximum discount that can be availed of on international flights and hotels is Rs. 5,000. The offer can be availed of twice per card during the offer period.
15% discount on flight bookings on the Paytm App or website. The maximum discount that can be availed of on domestic and international flights is Rs. 5,000. The offer can be availed of twice per card per year.
15% discount on flight bookings on the ClearTrip App or website. The maximum discount that can be availed of on domestic flights is Rs. 3,000. The maximum discount that can be availed of on international flights is Rs. 5,000. The offer is valid once per card every six months during the offer period.
11% discount on hotel bookings on the StayVista website. The maximum discount that can be availed on hotel bookings is Rs. 3,000. The offer can be availed twice per calendar year.
Buy one get one (BOGO) offer on movie tickets booking on Zomato. The maximum discount on the free movie ticket is Rs. 200. The offer can be availed twice per card per calendar month. The cardholder can avail of a 10% discount up to Rs. 1,000 on dining and events booking on Zomato. The offer can be availed once per card per calendar month for each category.
20% discount on duty-free shopping via the AdaniOne App or website. The minimum order value must be Rs. 8,000, and the maximum discount is Rs. 3,000. The offer can be availed of once per card per year.
The spends on the below categories will not earn any reward points.
Please refer to the HSBC India website for the entire list of excluded categories and their Merchant Category Codes (MCCs).
As the HSBC TravelOne Credit Card is a travel-centric credit card, HSBC Bank has partnered with various airline and hotel chains for the transfer of reward points. The cardholders can transfer their reward points to these partners and further use the partner program points for free flight and hotel bookings. The reward points can be transferred to various partners in a specified transfer ratio as follows.
Airline
Programme name
Reward points transfer ratio
Air India
Air India Maharaja Club
1:1
Air Asia
Airasia rewards
1:3
Air France–KLM
Flying Blue
1:1
British Airways
British Airways Executive Club
1:1
Etihad Airways
Etihad Guest
1:1
EVA Air
Infinity MileageLands
1:1
Hainan Airlines
Hainan Airlines Fortune Wings Club
2:1
Japan Airlines
JAL Mileage Bank
1:1
Singapore Airlines
Singapore Airlines Krisflyer
1:1
Qantas Airways
Qantas Frequent Flyer
1:1
Qatar Airways
Qatar Airways Privilege Club
1:1
Thai Airways
Royal Orchid Plus
1:1
Turkish Airlines
Turkish Airlines Miles&Smiles
2:1
United Airlines
United MileagePlus
2:1
Vietnam Airlines
Vietnam Airlines Lotusmiles
1:1
Hotel group
Programme name
Reward points transfer ratio
Accor
Accor Live Limitless (ALL)
1:1
IHG Hotels & Resorts
IHG One Rewards
1:1
Marriott International
Marriott Bonvoy
1:1
Shangri-La
Shangri-La Circle
5:1
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts
Wyndham Rewards
1:1
The turnaround time (TAT) for the transfer of reward points to each transfer partner varies. Check the HSBC India website for the TAT for a specific transfer partner.
The cardholder has the option to redeem the reward points for gift cards of merchants across various categories, including food, entertainment, fashion, etc.
The HSBC TravelOne Credit Card comes with a joining fee of Rs. 4,999 + Taxes. The cardholder must download and log on to the HSBC India Mobile Banking App, and spend Rs. 10,000 within the first 30 days of opening the card account. On doing that, the cardholder will get the following welcome benefits.
When a cardholder spends Rs. 1 lakh in the first 90 days of opening the card account, they get 3,000 bonus reward points.
The card has an annual fee of Rs. 4,999 + Taxes. The annual fee is waived on spending Rs. 8,00,000 in the previous year.
To be eligible for the card, the applicant must be an Indian resident in the 18 to 65 age bracket. The minimum income requirement for salaried individuals is Rs. 4 lakhs per year. The individual must reside in one of the specified cities where HSBC India is issuing credit cards.
The HSBC TravelOne Credit Card is packed with several features and benefits related to travel. It offers discounts on travel bookings, accelerated reward points on travel aggregators, complimentary domestic and international airport lounge access, several airline and hotel partners for transferring reward points, etc. Basically, it offers almost everything that a frequent traveller will look for. So, if you are a travel geek, you may consider taking this credit card.
Gopal Gidwani is a freelance personal finance content writer with 15+ years of experience. He can be reached at LinkedIn.
