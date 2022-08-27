HSBC Bank revises interest rates on fixed deposits: Details inside

A fresh interest rate of 3.75% will be offered on fixed deposits that mature in 600 days, and a revised interest rate of 3.30% will be offered on term deposits that mature in 601 to 699 days. On fixed deposits maturing in 700 days, HSBC Bank India will now give an interest rate of 3.75%, and the bank is also offering an interest rate of 3.50% on fixed deposits maturing in 701 days to 731 days. The bank now promises a maximum interest rate of 6% on fixed deposits with maturities between 732 days and less than 36 months, and it will give a rate of 4.00% on term deposits with maturities between 36 months and 60 months.