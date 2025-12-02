HSBC credit card reward points: Should you transfer to Marriott Bonvoy for the 40% bonus?

Banks occasionally offer bonus points for transferring credit card reward points to a partner program. The partner program can be an airline frequent flyer program (FFP) or a hotel loyalty program. Currently, HSBC has introduced a bonus points offer.

In this article, we will discuss the offer, timelines, eligible credit cards, when the bonus points will be credited, and whether you should go for this offer.

Offer construct: HSBC is offering a 40% bonus for transferring credit card reward points to the Marriott Bonvoy program. The cardholder will receive 40% additional Marriott Bonvoy points. The credit card reward points must be transferred from the HSBC India Mobile Banking App.

Offer timeline: The bonus offer applies to credit card reward points transferred between 10th November 2025 to 10th December 2025.

How will the offer work? The offer is applicable to reward points transfers from five HSBC credit cards. Cardholders of HSBC Prive, HSBC Premier, and HSBC TravelOne can transfer their reward points to the Marriott Bonvoy program in a 1:1 ratio. So, every 100 credit card reward points transferred will get converted into 100 Marriott Bonvoy points, plus a bonus of 40 Marriott Bonvoy points. Thus, the cardholder will receive 140 Marriott Bonvoy points in their Marriott Bonvoy account.

Similarly, cardholders of HSBC Visa Platinum and HSBC RuPay Platinum can transfer their reward points to the Marriott Bonvoy program in a 2:1 ratio. So, every 100 credit card reward points transferred will get converted into 50 Marriott Bonvoy points, plus a bonus of 20 Marriott Bonvoy points. Thus, the cardholder will receive 70 Marriott Bonvoy points in their Marriott Bonvoy account.

The bonus Marriott Bonvoy points are capped at 2,00,000 points per customer. Thus, when a HSBC Prive Credit Cardholder transfers 5,00,000 credit card reward points, they will convert into 5,00,000 Marriott Bonvoy points (1:1 ratio), and a bonus of 2,00,000 Marriott Bonvoy points. Similarly, HSBC Premier and HSBC TravelOne Cardholders will need to transfer 5,00,000 credit card reward points to max out the offer.

To maximise the benefits of the offer, a HSBC Visa Platinum or HSBC RuPay Platinum cardholder will need to transfer 10 lakh reward points. These will convert into 5,00,000 Marriott Bonvoy points, and a bonus of 2,00,000 Marriott Bonvoy points.

When will the bonus Marriott Bonvoy points be credited? The 40% bonus Marriott Bonvoy points will be credited to the cardholder’s Marriott Bonvoy account within 30 days of completing the transaction. Once the credit cardholder converts the credit card reward points to Marriott Bonvoy points, they cannot be reversed or cancelled.

Should you participate in this offer? Eligible HSBC credit cardholders are not bound in any way to participate in the offer. Any eligible cardholder can choose to participate in the offer voluntarily. If you are a Marriott loyalist and are planning to stay at a Marriott property in the near future and are short of Marriott Bonvoy points, you may take advantage of the offer.

On the other hand, if you don’t have any planned stay at a Marriott property in the near future, you may pass on the offer. While the 40% bonus offer is tempting, there is no point in pursuing it without a proper plan to use the Marriott Bonvoy points.

HSBC transfer partners HSBC gives you a wide choice of 20 transfer partners (5 hotels and 15 airlines) for transferring credit card reward points. Apart from Marriott Bonvoy, the other hotel programs for transferring credit card reward points include:

Accor Live Limitless (ALL) IHG One Rewards Shangri-La Circle Wyndham Rewards The various frequent flyer programs (FFPs) for transferring HSBC credit card reward points include:

Air India Maharaja Club Airasia Rewards Flying Blue The British Airways Club Etihad Guest Infinity MileageLands Hainan Airlines Fortune Wings Club JAL Mileage Bank Singapore Airlines Krisflyer Qantas Frequent Flyer Qatar Airways Privilege Club Royal Orchid Plus Turkish Airlines Miles&Smiles United MileagePlus Vietnam Airlines LotusMiles Which other banks allow you to transfer points to the Marriott Bonvoy program? Apart from HSBC India, some other banks that allow you to transfer credit card reward points to the Marriott Bonvoy program include the following:

Axis Bank HDFC Bank American Express Apart from bank credit card reward points, you can transfer Flipkart SuperCoins and convert them into Marriott Bonvoy points.

Also Read | How to redeem HDFC credit card reward points for travel? A complete guide

What is the Marriott Bonvoy program? Marriott Bonvoy is the hotel loyalty program of Marriott International. Marriott International is one of the world’s largest hospitality companies, with over 9,600+ hotel and resort properties across 30+ brands in more than 140 countries. The Marriott Bonvoy program allows members to stay at participating Marriott International properties worldwide.

The Marriott Bonvoy program has various membership tiers. The more a member stays, the higher the membership tier and the more benefits they receive. Based on the membership tier, some of the benefits that a member can enjoy include member-exclusive discounted rates, bonus points, free Wi-Fi, early check-in, late check-out, complimentary breakfast, room upgrades, lounge access, etc.

A member can earn Marriott Bonvoy points for various activities or convert credit card reward points into Marriott Bonvoy points. The Marriott Bonvoy points can then be used to book stays at participating Marriott properties. Thus, with the Marriott Bonvoy program, members can earn and redeem Marriott Bonvoy points, as well as enjoy benefits associated with their membership tier.

Gopal Gidwani is a freelance personal finance content writer with 15+ years of experience. He can be reached on LinkedIn.

For all personal finance updates, visit here.