HSBC India introduces upgraded rewards programme with 20 transfer partners

HSBC India has announced the launch of its upgraded rewards programme titled HSBC Rewards Marketplace, which is a seamless platform designed to elevate the rewards experience for its customers with 20,000 offerings. This enables HSBC India credit card holders to carry out real-time redemptions.

For airmiles, HSBC now partnered with 15 airlines including Air India Maharaja Club, KrisFlyer (Singapore Airlines), Etihad Guest, British Airways, Flying Blue (Air France) and Qatar Airways. It also has five global hotel chains as transfer partners such as Accor (5,000 hotels worldwide), Marriott Bonvoy (8,000 properties), IHG Hotels & Resorts (6,000 hotels), Shangri-La Circle, and Wyndham Rewards (60,000 hotels).

This programme gives credit card holders of HSBC Premier, HSBC Prive, HSBC TravelOne and HSBC Platinum the power to now effortlessly track their reward points earned and redeemed through the HSBC Mobile Banking App. With over 20,000 options, customers can redeem points for a wide range of rewards, including vouchers, merchandise, gift cards, Apple products, airmiles, and hotel points.

With real-time redemptions, customers can avail instant voucher delivery and real-time conversions for a redemption experience. There are no caps on redemptions, making it one of the most flexible programmes in the industry.

These are the benefits: A. Get a 1:1 conversion ratio for most transfer partners on HSBC Premier, HSBC Prive, and HSBC TravelOne.

B. A quick turnaround time of just one day for point conversions.

C. Access to premium offerings like the Apple Store with 1:1 conversion for HSBC Premier and HSBC Prive.

The HSBC Rewards Marketplace is designed for ease of use, allowing customers to navigate effortlessly through categories and redeem points in just a few clicks.

This is how it works I. First you need to log in to the HSBC Mobile Banking App.

II. Then you need to select your credit card and click on 'view more'.

III. Now one has to tap on reward points to view your total points and any expiring points.

IV. Now you can select 'Redeem Points Now' to access the Rewards Marketplace.

V. One can now choose between a variety of categories, including travel, merchandise, and gift cards, and redeem your points instantly.

Commenting on the launch, Sandeep Batra, Head, International Wealth and Premier Banking, HSBC India, said, “At HSBC India, we are committed to delivering exceptional value and convenience to our customers. The HSBC Rewards Marketplace is a testament to our dedication to innovation and customer-centricity. With its enriched features, extensive partner network, and seamless user experience, we aim to redefine customer engagement and customer centricity.”

Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.