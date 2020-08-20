HSBC India launches 'Green Deposit Programme' to finance eco-friendly projects

Commenting on the launch of the Green Deposit Programme, Hitendra Dave, Head-Global Banking and Markets, HSBC India said, "Our Green Deposit proposition is designed to help corporates participate in the sustainability agenda with the safety and assurance of a bank deposit. It is equally suitable for corporates who have either a mature sustainability agenda or are looking to start on this path. This product is aligned with our global commitments towards sustainable financing and will allow clients to participate in the journey towards a low carbon economy."