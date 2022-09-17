HSBC India revises interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr3 min read . Updated: 17 Sep 2022, 02:29 PM IST
- The leading international bank, HSBC Bank, has adjusted its interest rates for fixed deposits under ₹2 Cr
The leading international bank, HSBC Bank, has adjusted its interest rates for fixed deposits under ₹2 Cr. The new rates are in effect as of September 12, 2022, according to the bank's official website. HSBC Bank India has said on its website that “Fixed Deposit Interest Rates for Resident with effect from Monday, 12 September 2022." Following the modification, the bank is now providing fixed deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 60 months with interest rates ranging from 2.50% to 4.00%.