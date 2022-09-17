HSBC India revises interest rates on fixed deposits of less than 2 Cr

On fixed deposits maturing in 180 Days, the bank is now offering an interest rate of 3.75% and on term deposits maturing in 181 to 269 days, the bank is now promising an interest rate of 3.00%. Fixed deposits with maturities between 270 and 399 days now have an interest rate of 3.10%, while term deposits with maturities of 400 days now have a 3.25% interest rate. HSBC Bank India will now offer an interest rate of 5.75% on fixed deposits maturing from 401 Days to less than 18 months and the bank is now promising an interest rate of 3.30% on term deposits maturing in 18 months to 599 days.

