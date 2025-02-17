HSBC India TravelOne Credit Card: From eligibility to rewards; all you need to know

HSBC Bank has joined the party very late in comparison with HDFC, Axis and American Express Bank. Now, they're trying to get a suite of the best credit cards. HSBC Bank has recently launched HSBC India TravelOne Credit Card, making it a travel-focused card. So, let’s discuss more about this card.
To be eligible, you must be an Indian resident between 18 and 65 years old. Your annual income should be at least ₹4,00,000 if you are a salaried individual. Additionally, you should live in one of the following cities: Chennai, Gurgaon, Delhi NCR, Pune, Noida, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, Kochi, Coimbatore, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, or Kolkata.
However, as per our own research and market analysis, HSBC has fairly stringent underwriting policy and they do have a high rejection rate for self-employed folks. But, we are not saying to not apply.
The joining fee when you take out a new card is ₹4,999 along with extra 18% GST. Afterwards, the annual fee is ₹4,999 or free if you spend more than ₹8,00,000 a year.
The foreign currency markup fee is 3.5% + GST (4.13%), which results in a negative net return of -- 0.13% despite the higher reward rate on forex spends.
As soon as you get the card, there is a welcome benefit wherein you need to download and log in to the HSBC India Mobile Banking app, then spend ₹10,000 within the first 30 days of opening account to enjoy:
This Offer is only applicable to new HSBC TravelOne Primary Credit Cardholders who apply between 1 December 2024 to 31 December 2025.
HSBC follow 2 different types of reward rates, i.e,
However on following transaction you will not any reward points:
Beyond the regular and accelerated rewards on certain categories, you get some more travel related benefit, which are as follows:
The reward point you earn can be redeemed on hotel and airline loyalty programmes along with voucher and merchandise. Also, you can expect your redemption to be completed instantly or within 1 working day for most redemptions. There are five hotel and 17 airline partners listed.
Earn 10,000 bonus reward points when you spend more than ₹12,00,000 in a year on all sales transactions (excluding refunds) count towards the milestone and no exclusions apply for the milestone benefit.
The HSBC TravelOne Credit Card is tailored for travellers, making it a great option for frequent flyers. However, better alternatives exist, like the Axis Atlas Credit Card. Still, for those looking for instant redemptions and diverse hotel and airline transfer options, the HSBC TravelOne card remains a strong contender.
Rohit Gyanchandani is Managing Director at Nandi Nivesh Private Limited