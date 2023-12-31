HSBC Premier Credit Card gets an upgrade: From charges to benefits, all you need to know
The HSBC Premier Credit Card doesn't just offer upgraded rewards; it also includes an array of travel, dining, and lifestyle perks. From complimentary airport lounge access to free golf sessions, this card provides a range of benefits tailored for those seeking a premium experience.
The HSBC Premier Credit Card has been around in India for some time, but it wasn't previously prominent due to its relatively minimal rewards compared to other cards in the segment. However, HSBC India has recently enhanced the card's features, benefits, and even introduced a sleek metal form factor. This upgrade has significantly increased the card's value, making it a worthwhile option to consider.