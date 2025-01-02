A credit card represents your lifestyle in the fast-moving world of today, serving as something more than just a means of payment. The HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card is for wealthy individuals who enjoy incentives, convenience, and special benefits. This card offers more than just financial independence; it enhances your lifestyle through many features that make your life better.

Also Read | Secured Credit Card: A smart way to jumpstart your credit journey

Why choose the HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card? Among the introductory features of this credit card are lounge access, retail discounts, and food delivery offers. What really makes it worth consideration, however, are its long-term benefits and characteristics, though these one-time bonuses are alluring.

Fees & charges of HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card

Fee type Amount Joining fees Nil Finance charges 3.3% p.m. | 39.6% p.a. Minimum Payment Due (MPD) on extended credit usage 5% of the total payment due (minimum of Rs. 100)

(Source: Paisa Bazaar)



Eligibility criteria for HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card

The following is the eligibility criteria to apply for HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card:

Age: 18 years to 65 years old

18 years to 65 years old Income: ₹ 4 lakh is the gross annual income.

4 lakh is the gross annual income. Location: You must be residing in a city that provides the card.

Also Read | Should you hire a credit card consultant to earn and manage reward points?

Documents required for HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card You will need to provide the following documents during verification if you meet the qualifying criteria:

Proof of income: Latest wage certificate or pay stub.

Latest wage certificate or pay stub. Bank statements: Salary credits for the past three months.

Salary credits for the past three months. Statement of credit card: Current card statement.

Current card statement. Other proof: Identity proof and place of residence proof and a PAN card or Form 60. Top features of the HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card 1. 5X reward points: When your yearly spend reaches ₹4 lakh, 5X reward points apply to any purchase.

2. Many redemption options: Redeem your points for coupons at home appliance stores, fashion stores, jewellery stores, electronics stores, and several others.

3. Global card replacement: If you lost your card, you can call the HSBC contact centre or "Visa Global Assistance Services" while abroad to cancel and get another one.

4. Immediate EMIs: Shop now with the option to pay spread over 3, 6, 9 or 12 months. One earns the reward points on EMI transactions and no paperwork is needed to open this account.

5. Accelerating rewards cap: Increase possible rewards by earning up to 15,000 in bonus reward points each calendar year after spending ₹ 4 lakh.

The HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card offers all of these things: strong rewards program, comprehensive travel insurance, enhanced security, and flexible range of lifestyle advantages. It caters to customers seeking a high-end credit card experience that fits with personal tastes.

In conclusion, it is essential to note that credit cards can pose financial risks, even though they offer a lot of attractive benefits to enhance your lifestyle. High interest rates, the possibility of overspending, and the potential for amassing debt can quickly undermine your financial stability. Credit cards should, therefore, be used responsibly.