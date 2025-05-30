HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card: Eligibility, documents and application process

Credit card users in India, who aspire to seek a no fee credit card with global rewards and travel benefits along with a host of other important features, may consider the HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card.
As of May 2025, HSBC India provides for an entirely digital application process designed keeping in mind the comfort and convenience of credit card applicants. The objective of introducing this card is to provide users with seamless access to credit and a premium user experience.
Let us hence look at the basic eligibility criteria, documents required, key features along a straightforward five step process to apply and secure this credit card.
To apply for the HSBC Platinum Credit Card, all aspirational applicants must meet the following criteria:
Note: The eligibility criteria discussed above is illustrative in nature. For the updated terms, conditions and eligibility refer to the official website of HSBC.
Applicants need to provide the following documents:
Note: The eligibility documents discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the exhaustive list reach out to the official website of HSBC.
Note: The steps discussed above are illustrative in nature and more formalities might be needed on the part of applicants to submit the application. For complete details on the same refer to the official website of HSBC.
Once the credit card application is complete, you will be accordingly informed by HSBC and your credit card will be provided to you as per your convenience and the address detailed by you in your application form.
Hence, the HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card offers a combination of global rewards along with lucrative travel benefits without any annual fee.
Therefore, with a simple application process online and minimal documentation work aspirational individuals who meet the eligibility criteria can apply and secure this credit card in seamless fashion and make the most of its features and benefits.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit; you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit scores. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit, as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
