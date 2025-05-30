HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card: Eligibility, documents and application process

Credit card users in India, who aspire to seek a no fee credit card with global rewards and travel benefits along with a host of other important features, may consider the HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card.

As of May 2025, HSBC India provides for an entirely digital application process designed keeping in mind the comfort and convenience of credit card applicants. The objective of introducing this card is to provide users with seamless access to credit and a premium user experience.

Let us hence look at the basic eligibility criteria, documents required, key features along a straightforward five step process to apply and secure this credit card.

Basic eligibility criteria To apply for the HSBC Platinum Credit Card, all aspirational applicants must meet the following criteria:

Age : Between 18 and 65 years.

: Between 18 and 65 years. Income : Minimum annual income of ₹ 4,00,000 for salaried individuals.

: Minimum annual income of 4,00,000 for salaried individuals. Residence: The applicant must reside in one of the following cities: Bengaluru, Chennai, Gurugram, Hyderabad, Mumbai, New Delhi, Noida, or Pune. Note: The eligibility criteria discussed above is illustrative in nature. For the updated terms, conditions and eligibility refer to the official website of HSBC.

Required documents for application submission Applicants need to provide the following documents:

Latest salary slip or certificate (for MNC employees).

Last 3 months bank account statements clearly showing salary credits.

Original Aadhaar Card and electricity bill for residence.

PAN card or Form 60 for further clarification regarding identity. Note: The eligibility documents discussed above are illustrative in nature. For the exhaustive list reach out to the official website of HSBC.

Application process Visit the HSBC website: Reach out to the official HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card page to initiate the process of form submission. Click 'Apply Now': Initiate the online application process by clicking on the ‘Apply Now’ tab near the top right hand corner of your screen. Fill in personal details: Do ensure that you provide the relevant details and important information such as name, contact details, phone number, email address and income information etc. Upload the relevant documents: Once you have submitted the details also upload the relevant documents as requested. Documents such as PAN card, Aadhaar Card, passport details might be needed to satisfy the basic requirements. Complete the video KYC: As per the policies of the application procedure you might be required to undergo a video based Know Your Customer (KYC) verification process. Do submit the same as per instructions to complete the process. Note: The steps discussed above are illustrative in nature and more formalities might be needed on the part of applicants to submit the application. For complete details on the same refer to the official website of HSBC.

Once the credit card application is complete, you will be accordingly informed by HSBC and your credit card will be provided to you as per your convenience and the address detailed by you in your application form.

Key features of HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card No joining or annual fees : Enjoy the benefits without any annual charges.

: Enjoy the benefits without any annual charges. Reward points : Earn 2 reward points for every ₹ 150 you spend.

: Earn 2 reward points for every 150 you spend. Fuel surcharge waiver : Save up to ₹ 3,000 annually on fuel surcharges.

: Save up to 3,000 annually on fuel surcharges. Air miles conversion: Convert points into air miles with leading airlines. Hence, the HSBC Visa Platinum Credit Card offers a combination of global rewards along with lucrative travel benefits without any annual fee.

Therefore, with a simple application process online and minimal documentation work aspirational individuals who meet the eligibility criteria can apply and secure this credit card in seamless fashion and make the most of its features and benefits.