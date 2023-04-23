Answer: After death of the Karta of an HUF, generally, the senior most coparcener becomes Karta of the HUF. Under the Hindu Law only a coparcener can be become Karta of an HUF. Though your mother is a member of the HUF but she cannot be become Karta of the HUF as she is not a coparcener. Only the persons who are born or taken on adoption are treated as coparcener. In case you and your brother both are not willing to be appointed as Karta of the HUF after death of your father, any major child of you or your brother can also be appointed as Karta of the HUF with consent of all the members.

As far as dissolution of the HUF is concerned, either you can sell the property and distribute the proceeds amongst all the eligible members and carry out the full partition of the HUF. In case you are not willing to sell the property, you can partition the property amongst the eligible members to effect the full partition of the HUF. Please note that partial partition is not recognised under the income tax laws, so you will have to carry out partition/distribution of all the movable and immovable assets. The distribution need not be equal and can be unequal if all the members agree. Once the full partition is carried out, you need to make an application to your assessing officer to pass an order recording the fact of full partition having taken place.

(Balwant Jain is a tax and investment expert and can be reached on jainbalwant@gmail.com and @jainbalwant on his twitter handle)