HUF rules: Can a wife become Karta after death of her Karta husband?2 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 01:20 PM IST
- In case you are not willing to sell the property, you can partition the property amongst the eligible members to effect the full partition of the HUF
Question: We have an HUF where my father was the Karta. My father passed away recently. I and my elder brother are the coparceners. If I and my brother are not willing to be karta of HUF, can our mother be appointed as Karta of the HUF? There is a property in name of HUF. Can you suggest a way to dissolve the HUF?
Answer:After death of the Karta of an HUF, generally, the senior most coparcener becomes Karta of the HUF. Under the Hindu Law only a coparcener can be become Karta of an HUF. Though your mother is a member of the HUF but she cannot be become Karta of the HUF as she is not a coparcener. Only the persons who are born or taken on adoption are treated as coparcener. In case you and your brother both are not willing to be appointed as Karta of the HUF after death of your father, any major child of you or your brother can also be appointed as Karta of the HUF with consent of all the members.
