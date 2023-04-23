HUF rules: Can a wife become Karta after death of her Karta husband?

As far as dissolution of the HUF is concerned, either you can sell the property and distribute the proceeds amongst all the eligible members and carry out the full partition of the HUF. In case you are not willing to sell the property, you can partition the property amongst the eligible members to effect the full partition of the HUF. Please note that partial partition is not recognised under the income tax laws, so you will have to carry out partition/distribution of all the movable and immovable assets. The distribution need not be equal and can be unequal if all the members agree. Once the full partition is carried out, you need to make an application to your assessing officer to pass an order recording the fact of full partition having taken place.