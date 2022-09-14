Currently, there are no rules to regulate convenience fee in India, with such charges left to the discretion of digital service providers. Consumers say that most service providers add convenience fee just before checking out or making the final payment and not share it upfront. The final question asked consumers how the convenience charges for online ticketing and service purchases should be best kept in check. In response, 63% said it should “Be defined as an absolute value with a maximum of ₹50", while 30% want it to “Be capped at 0.5% of the transaction value". Only 3% said, “Don’t take any action and let service providers decide" while 4% couldn’t say. The findings indicate that most consumers want convenience or service charges to have an upper limit as an absolute value of ₹50 or 0.5% of transaction value. The question in the poll received 8,082 responses.