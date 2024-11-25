Unlock 20+ Credit Cards from all Leading Providers in just few clicks!

Hunger for rewards? How credit cards can redefine your dining experience

A dining credit card allows users to earn rewards and discounts when dining out or ordering food online. However, users should be aware of high fees and the probability of overspending, among other drawbacks.

Riya R Alex
Published25 Nov 2024, 01:45 PM IST
Credit Cards: Some cards provide added benefits on dining experience.
Imagine enjoying a nice meal from your favourite restaurant at your home or dining out and paying a small sum as the bill. A dining credit card will help you get an additional discount on your food bill many times. However, users should be aware of high fees and the probability of overspending, among other drawbacks.

 

What are dining credit cards?

A dining credit card offers rewards, discounts, and cashback for dining out. You can use it to make payments at restaurants, clubs, fast food chains, etc. Some of these cards also provide added rewards on online food delivery platforms such as Zomato, Swiggy and others.

 

What does a dining credit card offer?

  1. Rewards: A dining credit card allows you to earn more reward points than your usual purchases. You can use your dining credit cards at restaurants, online food delivery platforms, clubs, cafes, etc.
  2. Cashback: One added benefit of a dining credit card is cashback offers on every transaction. When you use your dining credit card at a food joint, a certain percentage of the total bill amount is credited back to your account.

3. Discounts: You can avail additional discounts in any restaurants listed by your bank. The discount is mostly available at major restaurants in your city, across brands and most food joints. Banks mostly offer up to 10 to 15 per cent discount on the total bill value.

4. Complimentary gifts : Apart from monetary benefits, a dining credit card offers complimentary items on your food order such starters, drinks, dessert etc. You just have to make your payments through your credit card to avail this benefit.

Drawbacks of a dining credit card

  • High fees: Some banks may charge a higher annual fees compared to a usual credit card on a dining credit card. This might be an added cost on your credit card.
  • Potential for overspending: It is quite natural to get swayed by offers, discounts and cashbacks on your dining credit card. Make a point to not overspend and use your credit according to your finances.
  • Limited usage: Some banks may have collaborations with certain restaurants that offer benefits on your food orders. You may not get a discount at every restaurant you wish to dine from. This limits the usage of a dining credit card.

How to get a dining credit card?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the bank from where you want to get the credit card.

Step 2: Search for the dining credit card page.

Step 3: Click on the apply button and go to the application form.

Step 4: Fill all the necessary details on your application form and submit it.

After you submit your application, the bank will process your application. You will receive a call from your bank for the verification process. You are also asked to submit relevant documents. You can check your application status online too. Once the bank approves your application, you will receive your credit card in 7 to 10 days typically.

Who can get a dining credit card?

  • The user should be a resident of India.
  • You should have a credit score if you are not a first time credit card user to prove your credit worthiness.
  • The minimum age to get a dining credit card is 21 years and it can go up to 60 years.
  • You either are salaried individuals or self-employed.

Please note that the eligibility criteria to apply for a credit card may differ from bank to bank. Kindly refer to your bank website or customer care support to get more details.

What will you need?

Credit card users should keep the following documents ready if you plan to apply for a dining credit card and avail the beneifts.

  • Address proof such as Aadhaar card, voter id, driving licence etc.
  • Salary slips or IT returns for at least two months.
  • Identity proof such as Aadhaar card, driving licence, passport etc.
  • PAN card
  • Passport size photograph.

Please note that the document requirement may differ from bank to bank. Please refer to your bank’s website or customer care support to know about document requirements for a particular bank.

In conclusion, a dining credit card is a boon for you if you frequently spent on food orders. However, whenever you go out to get food, make sure to check with the restaurants if they offer any additional offers on your credit card.

 

 

Published25 Nov 2024, 01:45 PM IST
