Hunger for rewards? How credit cards can redefine your dining experience

Imagine enjoying a nice meal from your favourite restaurant at your home or dining out and paying a small sum as the bill. A dining credit card will help you get an additional discount on your food bill many times. However, users should be aware of high fees and the probability of overspending, among other drawbacks.
A dining credit card offers rewards, discounts, and cashback for dining out. You can use it to make payments at restaurants, clubs, fast food chains, etc. Some of these cards also provide added rewards on online food delivery platforms such as Zomato, Swiggy and others.
3. Discounts: You can avail additional discounts in any restaurants listed by your bank. The discount is mostly available at major restaurants in your city, across brands and most food joints. Banks mostly offer up to 10 to 15 per cent discount on the total bill value.
4. Complimentary gifts : Apart from monetary benefits, a dining credit card offers complimentary items on your food order such starters, drinks, dessert etc. You just have to make your payments through your credit card to avail this benefit.
Step 1: Go to the official website of the bank from where you want to get the credit card.
Step 2: Search for the dining credit card page.
Step 3: Click on the apply button and go to the application form.
Step 4: Fill all the necessary details on your application form and submit it.
After you submit your application, the bank will process your application. You will receive a call from your bank for the verification process. You are also asked to submit relevant documents. You can check your application status online too. Once the bank approves your application, you will receive your credit card in 7 to 10 days typically.
Please note that the eligibility criteria to apply for a credit card may differ from bank to bank. Kindly refer to your bank website or customer care support to get more details.
Credit card users should keep the following documents ready if you plan to apply for a dining credit card and avail the beneifts.
Please note that the document requirement may differ from bank to bank. Please refer to your bank’s website or customer care support to know about document requirements for a particular bank.
In conclusion, a dining credit card is a boon for you if you frequently spent on food orders. However, whenever you go out to get food, make sure to check with the restaurants if they offer any additional offers on your credit card.
