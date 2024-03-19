Hurry! Last date to file updated income tax returns is March 31. Details here
By making payment of additional income tax and interest, taxpayers can file updated tax return for any of the assessment years: 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24.
If you missed filing the original income tax return (ITR), you can still file an updated income tax return before March 31, 2024. Taxpayers can file updated returns for any of the assessment years 2021-22, 2022-23 and 2023-24.
