Hurry! SBI offer of 100% waiver on home loan processing fee ends tomorrow

State Bank of India is the largest commercial bank in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. It is also the largest mortgage lender in the country which has so far fulfilled the home buying dreams of 30 lakh Indian families. The home loan portfolio of the bank has crossed the milestone of ₹ 5 lakh crore. SBI commands a market share of 34.77% and about 31.11% in the home loans and auto loans segment respectively.