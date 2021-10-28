Hybrid and index funds can stabilize a portfolio

There are two ways to look at your question—one quantitative and the other qualitative. Quantitatively, you have an all equity portfolio. Assuming that the market returns are 12% on an average, your ₹30,000 SIP will come to around ₹70 lakh. In 5 years, you would have invested ₹18 lakh and would stand to accumulate ₹25 lakh. You have an aggressive portfolio. My recommendation to you would be to move your hybrid fund to a debt fund such as Kotak Savings Fund and to move your large-cap fund to an index fund. These moves will help you stabilize your portfolio a bit and will help lower the costs incurred as well.