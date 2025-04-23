Money
Recent market decline shows utility of hybrid funds vis-à-vis equity funds
Summary
- The purpose of pure-play equity funds is to deliver relatively superior returns, subject to volatility. Hybrid funds reduce the impact during market volatility but end up yielding little less over the long term.
When we talk of volatility in the market and its impact on funds, we talk in terms of statistical measures such as standard deviation, Sharpe ratio, and Treynor ratio. These measures are good for analysis purposes.
