Money
How hybrid funds can mitigate various investing risks
Summary
- Can hybrid funds, with their blend of equity, debt, and gold, be the key to reducing risk and delivering steady returns across market cycles? Are they the ideal choice for both lump-sum and SIP investors?
At record index levels and indeed across market cycles, most investors tend to focus entirely on the returns that an investment could generate. The underlying risk in achieving a specific return is often ignored.
