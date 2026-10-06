Sweat and savings: how to plan for Hyrox's associated expenses without going into debt

Ann Jacob
5 min read6 Oct 2026, 10:22 AM IST
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Hyrox participation extends well beyond the registration fee, with training, gear, nutrition, travel and recovery adding significantly to the total bill.
Summary
While competing in Hyrox offers a unique experience, the associated expenses require clear financial guardrails.

At the Hyrox Mumbai arena inside Nesco’s Bombay Exhibition Center on September 19, the air buzzed with heavy bass, sweat and the resilient whir of weighted sleds pulled across the floor. Months of grueling preparation for indoor fitness competition paid off at the finish line as athletes collapsed in both exhaustion and exhilaration, cheered on by friends and family in the stands.

Behind the medals and pictures of the event lies a demanding physical—and financial—discipline that these athletes had to power through. Signing up for Hyrox with an 8,500 pass comes with the costs of specialized training, carbon-plated gear, sports nutrition, travel and recovery. These expenses recur through the months leading up to the race, inflating fitness spending and calling for proper planning of physical and financial health.

Plated shoes to race simulations

For participants, signing up for the race pass is just the opening to a much larger financial commitment. Sai Aravindh, a 25-year-old production supervisor from Coimbatore, spent four months preparing for his first Hyrox race in Bengaluru, navigating training expenses and travel costs. Besides his registration fee, Sai spent 13,000 on flight tickets, 5,000 on local transport and meals, 6,000 monthly on gym fees and up to 5,000 monthly for supplements.

“Switching to Hyrox-specific gym and training saw my training fees more than double on a month-on-month basis compared to the usual gym and training," Aravindh explained.

To manage this sudden surge in costs, he allocated a portion of his monthly income directly toward fitness spending.

“It is definitely a combination of investment and experience. The vibe during Hyrox feels surreal and makes you feel the cost you paid is worth it. It definitely is an investment in your health,” he added.

While some athletes opt for specialized centres, others try to keep baseline expenses low, only to encounter steep equipment and hidden operational costs. Ralph Martin Pinto, a 22-year-old former video editor from Mumbai, kept his monthly gym spend at 2,000-3,000 by using a basic facility. However, race-appropriate gear quickly inflated his budget when he bought a pair of Puma Hyrox Deviate shoes costing 22,000.

Partial and full-race simulations, which cost about 1,000 per session, as well as single-day spectator passes for family members added up. His initial plan to offset some costs through post-race sponsorships did not come through after sustaining a shin injury right before the event, showing sudden physical setbacks can derail both athletic performance and financial planning.

Also Read | What is the Hyrox race, the new global fitness phenomenon?

“Hyrox is indeed an expensive sport. The gyms are very far and super expensive, and to get into a competition, the travel cost to another city and stay, combined with the fees, is too much,” Pinto noted.

For Dharmil Mehta, a 31-year-old actuary based in Mumbai, preparing independently still called for some expenses. Mehta spent 10,000 on registration, 15,000 on specialized nutrition like gels, electrolytes and protein, 7,000 on training guidance, 25,000 on footwear and equipment and 5,000 on massages, viewing the expenses as an essential health investment.

Separating essentials from hype

Pooja Rajpal, co-founder of 6262 Fitness and a head judge across major Hyrox events in India, emphasizes that preparation, rather than registration, represents the largest financial commitment.

A basic three-month preparation cycle in a home city, combining a 11,000 entry package with 36 specialized training sessions at 900 each, carbon-plated footwear, and apparel, ranges from 65,000 to 71,000, according to Rajpal.

When adding structured sports nutrition guidance, monthly physiotherapy, and contrast recovery sessions, the cost climbs to 95,000 to 1,15,000. For an outstation event with flights, accommodation and meals, Rajpal calculates total expenses can easily reach 1.35 lakh-1.65 lakh. Athletes should prioritize appropriate plated footwear, adequate hydration and timely physiotherapy.

“Participants can avoid buying expensive Hyrox-branded apparel, multiple pairs of premium shoes, unnecessary supplements, costly gadgets, excessive paid simulations, non-essential recovery sessions and official photographs. Booking travel early can also reduce costs,” she added.

Guardrails, emergency fund and recovery

Participating in Hyrox will push lifestyle spending beyond routine gym fees, risking a drain on the household budget. Easy credit and buy-now-pay-later offers supported by partnerships may make every high-ticket aspiration feel accessible, but actually cause a leveraged lifestyle.

The goal isn't to say no to these ambitions, but to prioritize and plan around this, according to planners. Just like training physically and mentally for the intense event, individuals should also approach the start line with months of financial preparation.

Preeti Zende, an investment adviser and founder of Apna Dhan Financial Services, says budgeting should start at least six months prior to enrolling in the event.

Rather than relying on high-interest credit or breaking into emergency reserves, athletes should accumulate the required capital systematically. Zende highlights that monthly training expenses can exceed 10,000, making a 15-20% contingency buffer vital to cover unexpected costs.

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“It comes down to picking and setting priorities,” said Suresh Sadagopan, founder of Ladder7 Financial Advisories. “If Hyrox is a priority, spending a lakh or more on specialized gear, training and nutrition is fine provided you have picked your priorities and budgeted for it. Just because it's accessible, everything cannot be a priority.”

He also advised against relying on credit, saying athletes should minimize debt and clear short-term borrowings immediately.

Zende flagged that standard health insurance policies frequently exclude injuries sustained during organized sports or mass-participation events. Competitors must establish a dedicated medical contingency fund before signing up to handle potential out-of-pocket medical expenses.

She noted that once the event concludes, athletes should immediately audit their spending, rebuild used funds, clear short-term debts and redirect their monthly training budgets back toward their long-term goals.

While competing in Hyrox offers a unique experience, the associated expenses require clear financial guardrails. By distinguishing essential performance tools from avoidable spending, maintaining an emergency fund and funding preparation through disciplined savings, athletes can live the thrill of the experience without compromising their financial health.

Also Read | From gym fees to gadgets: The changing cost structure of staying fit

About the Author

Ann Jacob

Ann Jacob is a personal finance correspondent with Mint. She writes for Mint Money, where she works to make the complex world of finance feel clear and worth paying attention to through stories that actually make sense to her readers. She holds a BA in English, with a triple major in mass communication, literature and journalism. As an alumna of the Asian College of Journalism in Chennai, she also holds a postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism. She has earlier worked with NDTV Profit, where she spent a year and a half decoding markets, personal finance, commodity, earnings, and everything in between. <br><br>Ann is particularly drawn to stories where life and money collide, right from decoding Gen Z’s changing spending habits and figuring out what really goes into building a good credit score, to exploring the everyday art of budgeting well. Her work leans into features and trend-driven stories that zoom into how one can earn, spend, and save well. In her stories, she aims to strip away the jargon, provide actionable insight from experts and write personal finance stories that are closest to reality.

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