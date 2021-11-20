Financial Independence and Retire Early (FIRE) is something that continues to encourage many people to start working on their investment strategy at an early age. There is no doubt that the definition of retirement may change over the years. Many of us will not completely retire and may take up some kind of part-time activity, but at that stage, the monthly income can reduce drastically. Hence, you need to build a reasonable corpus if you want to be financially independent and retire early. As you plan to become financially independent at the age of 33, you will have to invest a reasonable amount for the coming 11 years to build the corpus. If we consider monthly expenses of ₹60,000 as of today to take care of your mandatory expenses, lifestyle and travel, then you will need Rs.4.75 Cr at the age of 33 to become financially independent and take care of monthly expenses up to the age of 80 with annual inflation of 7%. To achieve the target of Rs.4.75 Cr you will have to invest in SIPs of Rs.2.02 Lakh per month assuming 10% p.a. return or Rs.1.80 Lakh if the return is 12% p.a. Ideally you should invest in equity funds as you have a time horizon of more than 10 years in your hand, at the same time you can hold your accumulated corpus in equities even after your early retirement. The funds that you can consider investing in to build your financial independence :

