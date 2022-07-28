I am a retired individual and want to invest in debt funds. What are my options?

Over the last year and a half, we have seen attractive yields in the 4–6-year duration segment. Over this period, 10 Yr G-Sec have hardened to ~7.3+ %. You could look at these instruments to restructure your portfolio if you have a medium-term horizon. Your corpus could be invested in debt mutual funds (MFs) with a portfolio duration of one to three years, such as corporate bond funds, PSUs, or banking funds, where the effect of rising interest rates on overall returns is minimal. Target Maturity funds that invest in GILT (government securities) and SDL (State Development Loans), which mature in 2027-2028, can be looked at by investors as they offer attractive yields in the range of 7.2-7.4 %. Due to indexation benefits, their post-tax returns could be more efficient compared to 5-year FDs.