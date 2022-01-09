I am about 30 and earn 80,000 a month. What mutual funds should I invest in?

If you invest ₹10,000 every month for 20 years you will be able to create a corpus of about ₹91 lakh at 12% per annum rate of return. For the monthly investment of ₹15,000 the corpus would be about ₹1.36 crore. You may like to look if this corpus is sufficient for your goal. If the projected amount is lower than your objective then you will have to invest more every month. Another way to work on your investment plan is to define the goal amount and then work on the monthly investment required for that goal.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}