I am an NRI and invest in stock market in India. How gains, dividends are taxed

Like a resident tax payer, a non-resident is also entitled to the basic exemption limit. In case income other than long term capital gains of any nature and short term capital gains on equity shares/equity mutual funds is less than the amount of basic exemption, a resident is entitled to set off such short fall against the long term capital gains and short term capital gains on equity products. The same facility to set off the short fall is not available to a non-resident. So he has to pay full tax on these capital gains even if he does not have any other income or such other income is below the taxable limits. So he may not have to pay any tax on dividends but he will have to pay tax on all short term capital gains earned on Indian equity at flat rate of 15%. On such long term capital gains he will enjoy a basic exemption of one lakhs on long term capital gains on Indian equities and beyond one lakhs he will have to pay @ 10% without any indexation benefit.