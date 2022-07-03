I am an NRI, want to sell ancestral property in India. Income tax rule explained

Whether you are an NRI or an Indian resident, the tax provisions for sale of inherited property are the same. Since the property was acquired in 1961, any profit made on sale of it will be taxed as long term capital gains. For the purpose of computing capital gains, you will have to take the fair market value of the property as on 1st April 2001 as your cost. You need to obtain a valuation report for fair market value of the property as on 1st April 2001 from a registered valuer.