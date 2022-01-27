Can you help me understand how to save or invest money for my retirement and daughter’s education. My outstanding loans are:

Home loan of ₹59 lakh— EMI of ₹54,000 per month for 15 years; loan against property of ₹27 lakh—EMI of ₹25,000 per month for 15 years. My current monthly income is ₹62,000 and my husband earns ₹80,000.

My current investments are: ₹12,000 per year for LIC insurance premium; ₹15,000 annually for term plan premium for ₹50 lakh cover for both of us; SIP of ₹10,000 per month, Mediclaim of ₹21,000 for ₹5 lakh cover, stocks worth ₹2 lakh; and an emergency fund fixed deposit of ₹7 lakh.

—Sneha Abhishek Murkar

As a major component of your income goes in paying EMIs, you need to keep a watch on the interest rates. You should also target to gradually reduce and prepay the loan against property as this loan will be at a higher cost of borrowing vs. the housing loan. You need to hold the stocks portfolio provided you can keep track of the same. In lieu of the same, you may consider buying mutual funds and gradually increasing the monthly investments. The asset allocation can be done on the basis of your financial objectives which prima facie appear to be long-term and hence equity allocation can be given preference subject to your risk appetite.

I returned from Nigeria after a few years. Now, I am 48-years-old. Despite spending on my wife’s cancer treatment, I still have some savings. What should be my investment plan for this? Also, now I am unemployed and looking for a job or start a small business.

—Abdul Wahid

You need to create a regular source of income as currently you are without employment. Even if you plan to have your own startup, you will still require a regular income till the business is established. And once your regular income starts from your employment or from your business, then the income from your investments can be stopped and converted from a pay-out to a cumulative/growth option. A part of your savings should be invested in an emergency corpus and be available at call. In addition, you may consider regular income bearing investments with higher coupons like post office, RBI bonds with interest payout. A part of the portfolio can be invested in equity MFs. You should also ensure that you have a medical insurance policy for yourself and your family.

Surya Bhatia is the managing partner of Asset Managers.

