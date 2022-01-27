I am currently unemployed, how should I invest my savings?

You need to create a regular source of income as currently you are without employment. Even if you plan to have your own startup, you will still require a regular income till the business is established. And once your regular income starts from your employment or from your business, then the income from your investments can be stopped and converted from a pay-out to a cumulative/growth option. A part of your savings should be invested in an emergency corpus and be available at call. In addition, you may consider regular income bearing investments with higher coupons like post office, RBI bonds with interest payout. A part of the portfolio can be invested in equity MFs. You should also ensure that you have a medical insurance policy for yourself and your family.