I am part of my father’s HUF. Can I have one more HUF?

As pre the Hindu laws an HUF can consist of four generations consisting of descendent of one common male ancestor. So more than one generations can be part of the same HUF at the same time. Within a larger HUF there can be many smaller HUFs also consisting of family of the coparceners. So a person can be a member of more than one HUF at the same time. For example, he can be a member of his own HUF, HUF of his father, HUF of his grandfather and HUF of his great grandfather at the same time.

