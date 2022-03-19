I am selling one flat and buying another. Income tax rules explained

Since you have sold the old flat after holding for more than 24 months the profits arising on sale of this flat are taxable as long term capital gain. The tax laws have provisions for allowing exemption from tax on long term capital gains if investment is made certain specified assets. As per Section 54 of the Income Tax Act, an Individual and an HUF can claim exemption from long term capital gains arising on sale of a residential house by investing the indexed capital gains for buying another residential house within specified period. The exemption is available if the investment is made within two years for buying a house. In case of self-construction of a house or booking of an under construction house a longer period of three years is available. The long term capital gains which are not so invested by the due date of filing of the Income Tax Return (ITR), the unutilised amount is required to be deposited in an account under capital gains account scheme and which can be used for making payment for acquiring the residential house within the specified time period. In case the amount is not utilised within prescribed period, the same becomes taxable in the year in which the period so expired.