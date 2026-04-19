I asked ChatGPT and Gemini how much home loan I can afford on ₹7–9 LPA income. The answer wasn’t what I expected

I asked ChatGPT and Gemini a straightforward question about home loans, and their answers completely shifted how I think about buying a house in India right now.
Falling in the ₹7–9 lakh LPA income bracket, I was tempted to fall into the societal pressure of stopping "wasting money on rent" and instead look at buying a house of my own. The real question, however, is how much I can truly afford without stretching myself too thin.
Instead of walking into a bank and getting stuck with an EMI, I asked ChatGPT and Gemini about the actual cost of owning a property by using first principles.
I gave the chatbots a very specific prompt: “Act as a financial expert using first-principles thinking. If I have a yearly salary of ₹7–9 lakh per annum and the current interest rate is 7.10%, calculate my ideal home loan amount and EMI. Calculate the amount based on what I need to 'survive the months comfortably' without becoming house-poor. Break down the math, explain the hidden costs of homeownership.”
The answers from both chatbots took emotions out of the equation and gave me an answer based on cash flow and peace of mind instead of the usual “maximum loan eligibility” trap pushed by banks.
Gemini used its memory feature to remember that I am a fan of Charlie Munger's inversion method and told me to focus on the question of ‘How do we guarantee we become house-poor?’ The answer was simple: you become house-poor when fixed housing costs lead to compromises on physical health, professional tools, or future wealth-building.
Google's AI chatbot then went on to build the budget from the bottom up by securing my lifestyle first and then letting the remainder of the amount dictate what kind of house I can buy.
Gemini gave me a three-point checklist before considering the home loan:
Protecting Cash Flow: Taking a conservative take-home income of around ₹60,000, the chatbot assigned the funds into three heads:
30% for baseline survival like groceries, fuel, and utilities
15% for health and lifestyle
25% for future wealth creation through investments
What’s left is roughly 30% for housing.
The leftover 30% amounted to around ₹18,000. Gemini then plugged this into the standard EMI formula and calculated an ideal maximum loan amount of ₹23.1 lakh.
The chatbot also warned me about localised hidden costs, noting that stamp duty and registration costs in the NCR area will likely lead to around 5–7% of the property value being lost instantly.
ChatGPT approached the idea from an even more direct perspective, with the core idea being ‘your house should not control your life. Cash flow does.’
OpenAI's chatbot gave me a four-step formula for deciding the home loan amount:
Assessing the income: ChatGPT assessed a post-tax take-home salary of roughly ₹50,000 to ₹65,000 a month.
30% rule: On the assessed income, ChatGPT said that a ‘financially healthy person’ would spend 50–60% of the income on needs, save 20–30% of the amount, and keep 20–30% as a buffer, leaving EMI ideally at 25–30% of income. That caps the safe EMI budget strictly between ₹14,000 and ₹19,000 per month.
Safe zone for EMI: Reverse-engineering a 7.10% interest rate over a 20-year tenure, ChatGPT calculated that the ideal home loan should sit between ₹18 lakh and ₹25 lakh. This limits the total property budget to roughly ₹25 lakh to ₹35 lakh.
The hidden traps: The AI pointed out brutal hidden costs that most buyers ignore. ChatGPT noted that even after the EMI, one would need to spend ₹7–10 lakh upfront for a down payment, along with recurring payments like maintenance, property taxes, and sinking funds for repairs.
This article is based on responses generated by AI chatbots, including ChatGPT and Gemini. The calculations and frameworks shared are indicative and meant for informational purposes only.
Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.
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