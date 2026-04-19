I asked ChatGPT and Gemini how much home loan I can afford on ₹7–9 LPA income. The answer wasn’t what I expected

I asked ChatGPT and Gemini a straightforward question about home loans, and their answers completely shifted how I think about buying a house in India right now.

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The context: Falling in the ₹7–9 lakh LPA income bracket, I was tempted to fall into the societal pressure of stopping "wasting money on rent" and instead look at buying a house of my own. The real question, however, is how much I can truly afford without stretching myself too thin.

Instead of walking into a bank and getting stuck with an EMI, I asked ChatGPT and Gemini about the actual cost of owning a property by using first principles.

I gave the chatbots a very specific prompt: “Act as a financial expert using first-principles thinking. If I have a yearly salary of ₹7–9 lakh per annum and the current interest rate is 7.10%, calculate my ideal home loan amount and EMI. Calculate the amount based on what I need to 'survive the months comfortably' without becoming house-poor. Break down the math, explain the hidden costs of homeownership.”

What did the chatbots tell me? The answers from both chatbots took emotions out of the equation and gave me an answer based on cash flow and peace of mind instead of the usual “maximum loan eligibility” trap pushed by banks.

Gemini’s response: build your life first, then fit the house into it Gemini used its memory feature to remember that I am a fan of Charlie Munger's inversion method and told me to focus on the question of ‘How do we guarantee we become house-poor?’ The answer was simple: you become house-poor when fixed housing costs lead to compromises on physical health, professional tools, or future wealth-building.

Google's AI chatbot then went on to build the budget from the bottom up by securing my lifestyle first and then letting the remainder of the amount dictate what kind of house I can buy.

Gemini gave me a three-point checklist before considering the home loan:

Protecting Cash Flow: Taking a conservative take-home income of around ₹60,000, the chatbot assigned the funds into three heads:

30% for baseline survival like groceries, fuel, and utilities

15% for health and lifestyle

25% for future wealth creation through investments

What’s left is roughly 30% for housing.

The math: The leftover 30% amounted to around ₹18,000. Gemini then plugged this into the standard EMI formula and calculated an ideal maximum loan amount of ₹23.1 lakh.

Beware of hidden costs: The chatbot also warned me about localised hidden costs, noting that stamp duty and registration costs in the NCR area will likely lead to around 5–7% of the property value being lost instantly.

ChatGPT’s response: your house should not control your life ChatGPT approached the idea from an even more direct perspective, with the core idea being ‘your house should not control your life. Cash flow does.’

OpenAI's chatbot gave me a four-step formula for deciding the home loan amount:

View full Image View full Image ChatGPT and Gemini home loan advice ( AI generated image )

Assessing the income: ChatGPT assessed a post-tax take-home salary of roughly ₹50,000 to ₹65,000 a month.

30% rule: On the assessed income, ChatGPT said that a ‘financially healthy person’ would spend 50–60% of the income on needs, save 20–30% of the amount, and keep 20–30% as a buffer, leaving EMI ideally at 25–30% of income. That caps the safe EMI budget strictly between ₹14,000 and ₹19,000 per month.

Safe zone for EMI: Reverse-engineering a 7.10% interest rate over a 20-year tenure, ChatGPT calculated that the ideal home loan should sit between ₹18 lakh and ₹25 lakh. This limits the total property budget to roughly ₹25 lakh to ₹35 lakh.

The hidden traps: The AI pointed out brutal hidden costs that most buyers ignore. ChatGPT noted that even after the EMI, one would need to spend ₹7–10 lakh upfront for a down payment, along with recurring payments like maintenance, property taxes, and sinking funds for repairs.