I asked ChatGPT and Gemini if I should buy iPhone 17 Pro Max on ₹7–9 LPA yearly salary. It changed my plan

I took help from ChatGPT and Gemini to decide if I should buy an iPhone on a yearly salary of around 7-9LPA. What the two AI's told me, changed my decision

Aman Gupta
Updated21 Apr 2026, 03:59 PM IST
ChatGPT and Gemini adviced me on whether to buy the iPhone 17 Pro max
ChatGPT and Gemini adviced me on whether to buy the iPhone 17 Pro max(AI generated image)

With the next iPhone launch still around 5 months away and smartphone prices on the rise, the temptation of buying the latest iPhone becomes even stronger, especially if you have just begun your professional journey.

But should you really buy the iPhone 17 Pro Max at this time if you fall in the 7–9 LPA salary bracket? I found myself in a similar position and, instead of relying on emotions and giving in to FOMO, I decided I would let AI take the emotion out of the decision and give me the smart math.

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Here's exactly what I asked ChatGPT and Gemini:

“If I earn 7–9 lakh per year, can I realistically afford a flagship phone like the iPhone 17 Pro Max without hurting my monthly finances? Break it down using income, EMI, and savings impact. Focus on what is financially safe, not what is possible.”

ChatGPT's response: The lifestyle trap

ChatGPT worked with a median take-home pay of 60,000 a month. The AI then applied a strict 50-30-20 framework for financial safety: 50–60% for needs, 20–30% for savings, and 10–20% for lifestyle spending.

This left an absolute maximum "safe gadget budget" of just 6,000 to 10,000 a month.

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Assuming a 12-month EMI with a 20,000 down payment, financing a 1.5 lakh phone results in a monthly outflow of roughly 11,000 to 12,000. ChatGPT pointed out that this instantly exceeds the safe limit.

The chatbot was brutal about the consequences: adding a 12,000 EMI cannibalises my ability to invest, effectively dropping a healthy 15,000 monthly savings rate down to a mere 3,000.

“At 7–9 LPA, buying a 1.5 lakh phone on a high EMI pushes you into a zone where your savings take a hit. That’s not financially safe, even if it feels doable in the short term,” ChatGPT told me.

The chatbot told me that a more financially sound way to approach the purchase would be to either save a significant portion upfront or bring the EMI down to a level that doesn't interfere with my ability to save.

“If you can pay around half the cost in cash and keep the EMI under 8,000– 9,000, the purchase becomes much more manageable. Alternatively, waiting a few months, building a dedicated gadget fund, and then buying the phone outright or with minimal financing is the safer route,” the AI said.

Gemini's response: Not a casual purchase

Gemini took a slightly more philosophical approach while assuming a take-home salary of around 58,000– 60,000 per month.

The AI introduced a golden rule for electronics: “A depreciating asset should ideally not cost more than one month’s take-home pay.”

At a price of around 1.5 lakh, the AI said it would represent 250% of my monthly income and classified it as a "high-risk" luxury.

If I consider the option of no-cost EMI, the chatbot said it would make the upfront cost disappear but lead to a "stealth" drain on my monthly liquidity.

It calculated a 12-month EMI of around 12,500–13,500 per month and noted that it would amount to around 22% of my monthly disposable income.

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“Spending nearly a quarter of your paycheck on a single device for an entire year leaves very little margin for error—especially if there are unplanned expenses like travel, medical needs, or social commitments,” the AI warned.

Gemini also warned me about the opportunity cost of this purchase, noting that 1.5 lakh invested today, even at a modest 12% return, could grow to around 2.5– 2.6 lakh in five years.

View full Image
iPhone 17 Pro Max in Cosmic Orange
(HT)

In the end, Gemini gave me two choices: either buy the standard iPhone 17 or a previous-generation model around 70,000, which takes the monthly EMI to a safe limit of 6,000. Or, the chatbot noted that if the iPhone 17 Pro Max is absolutely essential, the safest path is to save the full amount in a dedicated liquid fund over 10 months first, rather than committing to an EMI.

About the Author

Aman Gupta

Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.

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