I asked ChatGPT and Gemini what car I can afford on a ₹7–9 lakh salary. Their answer was a reality check

I asked ChatGPT and Gemini a straightforward question about buying a car, and their answers completely shifted how I think about upgrading from two-wheelers or cabs in India right now.
Context:
Once you start earning in India, buying a car is seen as the next logical upgrade. After all, once you start earning, the pressure to move beyond cabs, autos, or public transport kicks in pretty quickly.
However, I decided instead of letting my emotions get the better of me on this decision, I will consult two of the most popular AI chatbots out there: ChatGPT and Gemini, to help make this decision for me.
Here's how I went about navigating the chatbots and what answers they gave me.
Prompt:
“Act as a financial expert using first-principles thinking. If I have a yearly salary of ₹7–9 lakh per annum, what car can I truly afford to buy without becoming ‘car-poor’? Focus on what allows me to ‘survive the months comfortably’ while still saving and investing. Calculate the ideal car budget (on-road price), down payment, loan amount, and EMI at current car loan interest rates (around 8-9%). Assume a comfortable 4-5 year tenure. Use the 10-15% rule for total monthly car-related expenses (EMI + fuel + insurance + maintenance) as a percentage of take-home pay. Break down the math clearly, recommend realistic car segments or examples (hatchback, micro-SUV, etc.), and explain the hidden costs of car ownership in India (depreciation, fuel, insurance, maintenance, parking, etc.). Be blunt about opportunity cost versus continuing to use public transport, cab, or a used car + investing the difference.”
Pro tip: You can and should obviously make some changes to this prompt according to your specific needs. I got this prompt created by chatting with Grok AI and if you are having some trouble with getting the best output from the chatbots, it may be a good idea to explain your intent to a third chatbot and get its opnion on how to go about prompting.
What did ChatGPT and Gemini tell me?
ChatGPT's advice: Avoid becoming car-poor
ChatGPT assumed a median take-home pay of roughly ₹55,000 a month, the AI applied a strict 10% to 15% cap on total automotive expenses. That leaves an absolute maximum budget of ₹5,500 to ₹8,250 a month for everything, including the EMI, fuel, insurance, and routine maintenance.
The chatbot pointed out that basic costs in a city easily consume ₹6,000 to ₹8,000 a month. By the time you I pay for fuel and upkeep, it said my safe capacity for an EMI shrinks to a mere ₹2,000 to ₹4,000.
This translated to capital at standard interest rates, that supports a maximum loan of just ₹1.5 lakh to ₹2 lakh.
The chatbot then gave me three options based on my preference:
a) Don’t buy a car (best financially): ChatGPT told me to skip the car entirely and stick to a mix of Ola, Uber, and public transport, while aggressively invest the saved ₹10,000 a month.
b) Buy a used car (balanced): The chatbot suggested picking up a reliable pre-owned car in the ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh range. It suggested that this allows me to keep the EMI burden minimal while completely dodging the massive wealth destruction of first-year depreciation.
c) Buy a new car (the emotional choice): If I absolutely must have a new vehicle, the AI says I could stretch for a ₹6 lakh to ₹7 lakh car. However, it said I would have to accept the trade-off of slower wealth growth.
Gemini's advice: inversion principle and opportunity cost
Just like its advice for home loan earlier, Gemini used its memory to navigate that I follow Charlie Munger rigorously and applied mental model of inversion by calculating how to guarantee financial suffocation, and then worked backward to prevent it.
Working with a slightly optimistic ₹62,000 net take-home pay, Gemini capped the total monthly car budget at ₹9,300. Factoring in the reality of navigating the stop-and-go traffic of Greater Noida West, the AI estimated localized operating costs at ₹5,700 a month, leaving just ₹3,600 for an EMI. In conclusion, Gemini noted, buying a brand-new car without breaking financial guardrails is impossible at this income level.
“Mathematically, you cannot afford a new car without breaking the 15% rule. Even the most basic entry-level hatchback (like a Maruti Alto K10) pushes ₹5.5 Lakhs on-road.” the AI told me
It also warned against buying a micro-SUV like a Tata Punch or Hyundai Exter which it said was what most people in this income bracket are tempted to buy.
“Devoting nearly a third of your liquidity to a rapidly depreciating asset is the textbook definition of being car-poor. It chokes your ability to invest, travel, or absorb emergencies.” the AI warned me
This article is based on responses generated by AI chatbots, including ChatGPT and Gemini, using a structured prompt grounded in first-principles thinking. The calculations, assumptions, and frameworks shared are indicative in nature and meant for informational purposes only.
Aman Gupta is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint with over 3.5 years of experience covering the technology landscape. He specializes in artificial intelligence and consumer technology, reporting on everything from the ethical debates around AI models to shifts in the smartphone market. <br> His reporting is grounded in first-hand testing, independent analysis, and a focus on how technology impacts everyday users. He holds a PG Diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi (Class of 2022). <br> Outside the newsroom, he spends his time reading biographies, hunting for the perfect coffee beans, or planning his next trip. <br><br> You can find Aman on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/aman-gupta-894180214">LinkedIn</a> and on X at <a href="https://x.com/nobugsfound">@nobugsfound</a>, or reach him via email at <a href="aman.gupta@htdigital.in">aman.gupta@htdigital.in</a>.
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