I asked ChatGPT and Gemini what car I can afford on a ₹7–9 lakh salary. Their answer was a reality check

I asked ChatGPT and Gemini a straightforward question about buying a car, and their answers completely shifted how I think about upgrading from two-wheelers or cabs in India right now.

Context:

Once you start earning in India, buying a car is seen as the next logical upgrade. After all, once you start earning, the pressure to move beyond cabs, autos, or public transport kicks in pretty quickly.

However, I decided instead of letting my emotions get the better of me on this decision, I will consult two of the most popular AI chatbots out there: ChatGPT and Gemini, to help make this decision for me.

Here's how I went about navigating the chatbots and what answers they gave me.

Prompt:

“Act as a financial expert using first-principles thinking. If I have a yearly salary of ₹7–9 lakh per annum, what car can I truly afford to buy without becoming ‘car-poor’? Focus on what allows me to ‘survive the months comfortably’ while still saving and investing. Calculate the ideal car budget (on-road price), down payment, loan amount, and EMI at current car loan interest rates (around 8-9%). Assume a comfortable 4-5 year tenure. Use the 10-15% rule for total monthly car-related expenses (EMI + fuel + insurance + maintenance) as a percentage of take-home pay. Break down the math clearly, recommend realistic car segments or examples (hatchback, micro-SUV, etc.), and explain the hidden costs of car ownership in India (depreciation, fuel, insurance, maintenance, parking, etc.). Be blunt about opportunity cost versus continuing to use public transport, cab, or a used car + investing the difference.”

Pro tip: You can and should obviously make some changes to this prompt according to your specific needs. I got this prompt created by chatting with Grok AI and if you are having some trouble with getting the best output from the chatbots, it may be a good idea to explain your intent to a third chatbot and get its opnion on how to go about prompting.

What did ChatGPT and Gemini tell me?

ChatGPT's advice: Avoid becoming car-poor

ChatGPT assumed a median take-home pay of roughly ₹55,000 a month, the AI applied a strict 10% to 15% cap on total automotive expenses. That leaves an absolute maximum budget of ₹5,500 to ₹8,250 a month for everything, including the EMI, fuel, insurance, and routine maintenance.

The chatbot pointed out that basic costs in a city easily consume ₹6,000 to ₹8,000 a month. By the time you I pay for fuel and upkeep, it said my safe capacity for an EMI shrinks to a mere ₹2,000 to ₹4,000.

This translated to capital at standard interest rates, that supports a maximum loan of just ₹1.5 lakh to ₹2 lakh.

The chatbot then gave me three options based on my preference:

a) Don’t buy a car (best financially): ChatGPT told me to skip the car entirely and stick to a mix of Ola, Uber, and public transport, while aggressively invest the saved ₹10,000 a month.

b) Buy a used car (balanced): The chatbot suggested picking up a reliable pre-owned car in the ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh range. It suggested that this allows me to keep the EMI burden minimal while completely dodging the massive wealth destruction of first-year depreciation.

c) Buy a new car (the emotional choice): If I absolutely must have a new vehicle, the AI says I could stretch for a ₹6 lakh to ₹7 lakh car. However, it said I would have to accept the trade-off of slower wealth growth.

Gemini's advice: inversion principle and opportunity cost

Just like its advice for home loan earlier, Gemini used its memory to navigate that I follow Charlie Munger rigorously and applied mental model of inversion by calculating how to guarantee financial suffocation, and then worked backward to prevent it.

Working with a slightly optimistic ₹62,000 net take-home pay, Gemini capped the total monthly car budget at ₹9,300. Factoring in the reality of navigating the stop-and-go traffic of Greater Noida West, the AI estimated localized operating costs at ₹5,700 a month, leaving just ₹3,600 for an EMI. In conclusion, Gemini noted, buying a brand-new car without breaking financial guardrails is impossible at this income level.

“Mathematically, you cannot afford a new car without breaking the 15% rule. Even the most basic entry-level hatchback (like a Maruti Alto K10) pushes ₹5.5 Lakhs on-road.” the AI told me

It also warned against buying a micro-SUV like a Tata Punch or Hyundai Exter which it said was what most people in this income bracket are tempted to buy.

“Devoting nearly a third of your liquidity to a rapidly depreciating asset is the textbook definition of being car-poor. It chokes your ability to invest, travel, or absorb emergencies.” the AI warned me