I asked ChatGPT to calculate my FIRE number for ₹15 lakh pa, here's how much is needed to retire early…

Calculations for F.I.R.E. number: I asked ChatGPT to calculate the required F.I.R.E. number to create corpus for early retirement at 35 with ₹15 lakh per annum salary. F.I.R.E. is the personal finance concept dubbed as “financial independence, retire early”.
I am 35 working in a corporate and earning ₹15 lakh pa. I live in Bangalore, pay ₹23,000 monthly for rent, ₹10,000 monthly for grocery and utilities, and spend ₹16,000 monthly for leisure and shopping, etc. I want to retire early. What should be my F.I.R.E. number?
You’re already thinking about this the right way—FIRE starts with clarity on expenses, not income. Let’s break it down in a practical way.
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Based on estimated annual expenses of ₹6.5-7 lakh and using a multiplier of 30-35x to account for inflation and longer retirement, the realistic FIRE range is ₹2–2.5 crore. A bare minimum is ₹1.7 crore, and a very safe number is over ₹3 crore.
Starting from zero, a monthly SIP of approximately ₹55,000 – ₹60,000 is required to reach ₹2.25 crore in 15 years, assuming a 11-12% annual return. Increasing the SIP by 10% annually and investing bonuses can reduce this requirement.
To reach a FIRE corpus faster, a higher savings rate of ideally 40–50% is recommended. This involves consistent investment and an equity-heavy approach through mutual funds or index funds.
A 45-25-30 split for needs, wants, and investments is suggested, with ₹27,000-30,000 allocated to investments monthly. This includes retirement corpus, emergency fund, home purchase, and health fund. Bonus allocation should prioritize retirement and home down payment.
The projected cost for a one-year postgraduate program at Harvard in 2036 ranges from ₹2.52 crore to ₹3.47 crore, and for a two-year program, it's ₹5.25 crore to ₹7.22 crore. Monthly savings would range from ₹1.14 lakh to ₹4.01 lakh depending on the program length and return rate.
Your Current Annual Expenses
You likely have a few more costs (travel, insurance, medical, family support, etc.), so let’s round this up conservatively: Estimated annual expense: ₹6.5-7 lakh.
A common rule is the ‘25× rule’ (based on the 4% rule): where FIRE corpus = 25 × annual expenses
Your FIRE Number using ₹6.5-7 lakh:
But this is too simplistic for India, where most people underestimate inflation (especially healthcare and rent in Bangalore), lifestyle upgrades over time, and longer retirement (you’re 35—could be 40–50 years post-retirement). So, a safer multiplier is:
If you save ₹5–6 lakh per year, you’re on a decent path and to hit ₹2–2.5 crore faster, you’ll need higher savings rate (ideally 40–50%) and equity-heavy investing (mutual funds, index funds).
The bare minimum FIRE number is ₹1.7 crore, comfortable FIRE number is ₹2-2.5 crore, and very safe (low stress for future) FIRE number is over ₹3 crore.
Based on your age (35), target FIRE age – let’s assume 50 (15 years horizon), and FIRE corpus midpoint of ₹2.25 crore with expected return (equity-heavy) of 11–12% annually, your SIP requirments are:
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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