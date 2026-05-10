I asked ChatGPT to calculate monthly savings to build education fund for my children's higher studies in Delhi

I asked ChatGPT to calculate the required monthly savings to build a good education corpus for my children's higher studies for medical or engineering college in Delhi. Here is what artificial intelligence chatbot said…

Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated10 May 2026, 08:09 PM IST
I asked ChatGPT to calculate the required monthly savings to build a good education corpus for my children's higher studies for medical or engineering college in Delhi.
I asked ChatGPT to calculate the required monthly savings to build a good education corpus for my children's higher studies for medical or engineering college in Delhi. (Representative Image)

Saving for children's higher education: I asked ChatGPT to calculate the required monthly savings to build an education corpus for my children's higher studies at medical and engineering colleges in the national capital Delhi.

The ChatGPT prompt:

I am a 36-year-old parent of two children, earning 10 lakh per annum working for a public bank and living in Guwahati. I want to save enough for my children (3 and 5 years) to move to Delhi for college. I invest in NPS and PPF for retirement full tax-free amount and own my house in Guwahati.

Calculate my required month savings for my children's education goal based on living expenses (hostel, food, travel), rent, inflation, course fees at a top 10 college (for safety consider it medicine or engineering), coaching fees, miscellaneous (books, laptop, etc.), and emergency buffer.

Here's what ChatGPT said:

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AI powered insights from this story

5 QUESTIONS
1
How can ChatGPT help calculate the required monthly savings for children's higher education in Delhi?

ChatGPT can calculate the required monthly savings by considering factors like current costs for coaching and college (engineering/medicine), living expenses in Delhi, inflation rates specific to education, and an emergency buffer. It then projects the future corpus needed and the corresponding monthly investment (SIP) based on estimated investment returns.

2
What are the estimated future costs for children's higher education in Delhi, according to ChatGPT?

Based on a 10% education inflation rate, ChatGPT estimated the future cost for the older child (13 years away) at ₹3.1 crore and for the younger child (15 years away) at ₹3.8 crore. The total future education corpus needed for two children was projected to be around ₹7 crore.

3
Is a monthly SIP of ₹1.1-1.3 lakh feasible for saving ₹7 crore for children's education?

ChatGPT indicated that a monthly SIP of ₹1.1-1.3 lakh to build a ₹7 crore corpus might not be feasible for someone earning ₹10 LPA, as it represents a significant portion of their in-hand salary. A more realistic approach involves planning for a lower target corpus ( ₹2.5–3.5 crore) with a monthly SIP of ₹40k–60k.

4
How does ChatGPT suggest adjusting savings plans for children's education when the ideal SIP is not feasible?

When the ideal SIP is not feasible, ChatGPT suggests a realistic target corpus (e.g., ₹2.5–3.5 crore) and a corresponding monthly SIP ( ₹40k–60k). It also recommends increasing SIP contributions annually with increments and considering a combination of corpus, scholarships, and education loans.

5
What factors does ChatGPT consider when calculating the total future education corpus for children?

ChatGPT considers factors such as current costs for coaching, engineering or medical college fees, living expenses in Delhi, miscellaneous costs like books and laptops, and an emergency buffer. It then applies a projected education inflation rate (around 10%) to these current costs to determine the future corpus needed.

You are already doing two very important things correctly:

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  • You own your house in Guwahati (huge reduction in retirement pressure).
  • You are fully funding NPS + PPF for retirement.

So, your children’s education corpus can be treated as a separate goal without compromising retirement. I’ll calculate this conservatively for two children currently aged 5 and 3, moving from Guwahati to Delhi for higher education, and assuming a top engineering or medical pathway. This will include coaching, college fees, hostel/rent, food, laptop/books, travel, inflation, emergency reserve.

I’ll use a “safety-first” middle-to-high estimate rather than optimistic assumptions.

1. Time Available

  • Older child — age 5 — college starts in 13 years
  • Younger child — age 3 — college starts in 15 years

2. Current Cost Estimates (2026 values)

  • Coaching Cost (Classes 9–12 + entrance prep) — For JEE/NEET coaching in a serious setup: Tuition/coaching: 2–4 lakh total; Test series/material/travel: 1 lakh; Device + miscellaneous: 1 lakh. Conservative planning: 6 lakh per child.

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  • Engineering Cost (Top IIT / Top private) — Top IIT total annual cost including hostel/mess is now commonly around 2.5–3.5 lakh yearly. Conservative estimate: 4 lakh/year × 4 years, total: 16 lakh per child.
  • Medical Cost (Safe planning assumption) — Government medical colleges are cheap, but private/deemed colleges can cost 50 lakh– 1.5 crore total. Since you specifically said, “for safety consider medicine or engineering,” we should not assume AIIMS-level success. A realistic “safe” planning figure: Tuition + hostel + mess + instruments + misc is 60 lakh per child in today’s money. This assumes decent private medical college, not ultra-premium 1.5 crore colleges.
  • Delhi Living Cost (outside college) even with hostel: food/snacks, travel, local transport, medical, phone/internet, occasional rent deposits, internships, flights/train to Guwahati. Moderate Delhi student living costs today: 20k–30k/month. Assume 25k/month for 5 years medicine / 4 years engineering average, and conservative estimate of 15 lakh per child.

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  • Laptop, books, emergencies per child will include laptop upgrades, coaching devices, exam forms, emergencies, inflation shocks: 5 lakh per child

3. Total Goal in Today’s Money per child

ComponentCost Today
Coaching 6 lakh
College tuition 60 lakh
Living expenses 15 lakh
Misc + emergency 5 lakh
Total 86 lakh

Round safely: 90 lakh per child; for two children: 1.8 crore

4. Inflation adjustment and future required corpus

Education inflation in India runs much higher than normal inflation: While general inflation is ~6%, education inflation is ~9–11%. Let’s use 10% education inflation to calculate future required corpus

  • Older child (13 years away) — Future value of 90 lakh at 10% inflation = 3.1 crore
  • Younger child (15 years away) — Future value = 3.8 crore

Total Future Education Corpus Needed

ChildFuture Corpus Needed
Older child 3.1 crore
Younger child 3.8 crore
Total 6.9 crore

Round up for safety for required target corpus is 7 crore.

5. Monthly SIP Required

Assuming investment return: 12% CAGR (equity mutual funds), for horizon staggered over 13–15 years to build ~ 7 crore, the required monthly investment is 1.1–1.3 lakh per month.

That is the mathematically correct “fully safe” number if you want for zero education loan risk, private medical college backup, Delhi living inflation protection and emergency margin.

6. Reality Check Based on Your Income

Your salary is 10 LPA and likely 70k–75k monthly in hand after deductions, so 1.2 lakh/month is not feasible currently. Therefore, you need a practical strategy.

The most realistic and practical strategy is instead of planning for two private medical seats simultaneously, plan for: one premium-case scenario, one normal-case scenario, partial education loans if needed.

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Recommended realistic target for engineering/government medicine likely or private medicine only partially funded: 2.5–3.5 crore total future value to achieve this in 13–15 years at 12% returns the required SIP is 40k–60k per month.

7. Suggested Allocation

Since retirement is already being handled through NPS + PPF, education investing can be split:

InvestmentMonthly
Index mutual fund SIP 25k
Flexicap mutual fund SIP 15k
Midcap fund SIP 10k
Total 50k/month
  • Increase SIP 10% every year with increments/DA revisions. If you do that, your corpus can realistically become 4–6 crore by the time both children enter college.
  • Because you own your house, work in a public bank, have pension-oriented retirement investments, you are in a stronger position than many private-sector families earning more. Your biggest risk is underestimating education inflation. While your biggest advantage is the long runway (13–15 years).
  • Most middle-class Indian families eventually combine corpus, scholarships, education loans, child merit and salary growth rather than self-funding 7 crore entirely.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Jocelyn Fernandes

Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>

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