Saving for children's higher education: I asked ChatGPT to calculate the required monthly savings to build an education corpus for my children's higher studies at medical and engineering colleges in the national capital Delhi.
I am a 36-year-old parent of two children, earning ₹10 lakh per annum working for a public bank and living in Guwahati. I want to save enough for my children (3 and 5 years) to move to Delhi for college. I invest in NPS and PPF for retirement full tax-free amount and own my house in Guwahati.
Calculate my required month savings for my children's education goal based on living expenses (hostel, food, travel), rent, inflation, course fees at a top 10 college (for safety consider it medicine or engineering), coaching fees, miscellaneous (books, laptop, etc.), and emergency buffer.
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ChatGPT can calculate the required monthly savings by considering factors like current costs for coaching and college (engineering/medicine), living expenses in Delhi, inflation rates specific to education, and an emergency buffer. It then projects the future corpus needed and the corresponding monthly investment (SIP) based on estimated investment returns.
Based on a 10% education inflation rate, ChatGPT estimated the future cost for the older child (13 years away) at ₹3.1 crore and for the younger child (15 years away) at ₹3.8 crore. The total future education corpus needed for two children was projected to be around ₹7 crore.
ChatGPT indicated that a monthly SIP of ₹1.1-1.3 lakh to build a ₹7 crore corpus might not be feasible for someone earning ₹10 LPA, as it represents a significant portion of their in-hand salary. A more realistic approach involves planning for a lower target corpus ( ₹2.5–3.5 crore) with a monthly SIP of ₹40k–60k.
When the ideal SIP is not feasible, ChatGPT suggests a realistic target corpus (e.g., ₹2.5–3.5 crore) and a corresponding monthly SIP ( ₹40k–60k). It also recommends increasing SIP contributions annually with increments and considering a combination of corpus, scholarships, and education loans.
ChatGPT considers factors such as current costs for coaching, engineering or medical college fees, living expenses in Delhi, miscellaneous costs like books and laptops, and an emergency buffer. It then applies a projected education inflation rate (around 10%) to these current costs to determine the future corpus needed.
You are already doing two very important things correctly:
So, your children’s education corpus can be treated as a separate goal without compromising retirement. I’ll calculate this conservatively for two children currently aged 5 and 3, moving from Guwahati to Delhi for higher education, and assuming a top engineering or medical pathway. This will include coaching, college fees, hostel/rent, food, laptop/books, travel, inflation, emergency reserve.
I’ll use a “safety-first” middle-to-high estimate rather than optimistic assumptions.
|Component
|Cost Today
|Coaching
|₹6 lakh
|College tuition
|₹60 lakh
|Living expenses
|₹15 lakh
|Misc + emergency
|₹5 lakh
|Total
|₹86 lakh
Round safely: ₹90 lakh per child; for two children: ₹1.8 crore
Education inflation in India runs much higher than normal inflation: While general inflation is ~6%, education inflation is ~9–11%. Let’s use 10% education inflation to calculate future required corpus
Total Future Education Corpus Needed
|Child
|Future Corpus Needed
|Older child
|₹3.1 crore
|Younger child
|₹3.8 crore
|Total
|₹6.9 crore
Round up for safety for required target corpus is ₹7 crore.
Assuming investment return: 12% CAGR (equity mutual funds), for horizon staggered over 13–15 years to build ~ ₹7 crore, the required monthly investment is ₹1.1–1.3 lakh per month.
That is the mathematically correct “fully safe” number if you want for zero education loan risk, private medical college backup, Delhi living inflation protection and emergency margin.
Your salary is ₹10 LPA and likely ₹70k–75k monthly in hand after deductions, so ₹1.2 lakh/month is not feasible currently. Therefore, you need a practical strategy.
The most realistic and practical strategy is instead of planning for two private medical seats simultaneously, plan for: one premium-case scenario, one normal-case scenario, partial education loans if needed.
Recommended realistic target for engineering/government medicine likely or private medicine only partially funded: ₹2.5–3.5 crore total future value to achieve this in 13–15 years at 12% returns the required SIP is ₹40k–60k per month.
Since retirement is already being handled through NPS + PPF, education investing can be split:
|Investment
|Monthly
|Index mutual fund SIP
|₹25k
|Flexicap mutual fund SIP
|₹15k
|Midcap fund SIP
|₹10k
|Total
|₹50k/month
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Jocelyn Fernandes is a journalist and editor with nearly 13 years of experience covering the business, corporate, economy and markets beats in news.<br> As chief content producer for around three years at Livemint (Hindustan Times), Jocelyn publishes breaking stories, explainers, features and live blogs on a range of business and economy topics, including the Budget, corporate developments, stock markets, income tax, money and personal finance, cryptocurrency, government policy, impact of US tariffs, international developments and more.<br> Jocelyn's writing philosophy is focused on delivering news in an accurate and accessible format for readers. She thus focuses her news coverage on explainers and FAQs in order to breakdown business, corporate, economic, and policy topics that are of importance to everyday readers.<br> She holds a Bachelors in Mass Media (BMM) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Journalism and Communication and has previously written for online business and markets news site Moneycontrol (Network18), Business-to-business (B2B) trade publications — the industry magazines Power Today and Solar Today (ASAPP Media), and the national news agency United News of India (UNI).<br> Outside of work, Jocelyn keeps up-to-date with local and international news, enjoys reading fiction books, novels and short stories, and enjoys movies, travelling and art. <br> She can be found on X and LinkedIn, and reached by email: <a href="jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in">jocelyn.fernandes@htdigital.in</a> <br> X/ Twitter handle: <a href="https://x.com/scribeJocelyn">@scribeJocelyn</a> <br> LinkedIn: <a href="https://in.linkedin.com/in/jocelyn-fernandes-journalist">LinkedIn</a>
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