I asked ChatGPT for a beginner-friendly investment plan with ₹40K monthly savings — Here's what it suggested

As a 30-year old salaried employee, I wanted to understand the best ways to save and invest money after accounting for all my monthly expenses such as rent, groceries, commute, and other miscellaneous costs. From my ₹1 lakh monthly salary, I usually manage to save around ₹40,000 every month, but I was quite unsure about how to allocate this money efficiently between investments and safer savings options for long-term growth.

Since I do not have much knowledge about investing, especially the stock market, I prefer simple and low-maintenance options. To better understand how I should structure my savings and investments, I turned to ChatGPT and asked for a simple, practical explanation suitable for a beginner on topics such as equity vs debt allocation, mutual fund SIPs, recurring deposits, and long-term wealth creation. Its solid and deeply practical response surprised me.

Here's what I asked ChatGPT I am a 30-year-old individual earning ₹1,00,000 per month. My monthly expenses are ₹60,000. I invest ₹20,000 per month through SIPs in mutual funds, and I park the remaining savings in a recurring deposit. I do not have much knowledge about the stock market, so I prefer mutual funds over direct equity investing.

I am currently unsure about how to structure my equity vs debt allocation and whether I am investing in an optimal way. Please guide me on:

Whether the “100 minus age” rule is suitable for determining equity allocation in my situation.

If not, what alternative asset allocation thumb rules or frameworks I should follow.

How I should ideally balance equity (mutual funds/SIPs) and debt (RDs or other safe instruments) given my income, expenses, and low market knowledge.

Whether my current allocation (SIPs + RD) is efficient or needs adjustment for long-term wealth creation and risk management. Provide a simple, practical explanation suitable for a beginner.

Here's what ChatGPT said In its opening remark, ChatGPT noted that at age 30, with a stable income and regular investing habit, I am already doing many things right. It further mentioned the areas which point towards my efficient spending habit. This is what it said:

You save 40% of your income ( ₹ 40,000 out of ₹ 1 lakh)

40,000 out of 1 lakh) You invest consistently through SIPs

You avoid direct stock picking despite limited market knowledge

You keep part of your savings in safer instruments It advised me that the main improvement now is not “investing more aggressively,” but structuring the money better between equity, debt, emergency funds, based on my investment goals.

Is the “100 minus age” rule suitable for me? The traditional rule says that equity allocation should be equal to 100 minus my current age, since I am starting my investment journey now.

So at age 30, here's how my allocation should look like if I follow this rule:

Equity = 70%

Debt = 30% Though this rule is simple, ChatGPT said that it is outdated for many investors as people now live longer, careers and incomes are different, risk tolerance varies widely and inflation is higher than earlier decades.

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For someone like you who is salaried, long investment horizon, moderate expenses, beginner investor, a better version is usually: 110 minus age or even 120 minus age.

That would suggest either of the following options:

80% equity / 20% debt (using 110 rule)

90% equity / 10% debt (using 120 rule) However, allocation should not depend on age alone. Here's a framework that ChatGPT said would be more suitable based on my imcome profile:

Time horizon If your goals are: 10+ years away → higher equity makes sense 3–5 years away → more debt allocation needed At age 30, retirement and long-term wealth creation are still far away, so you can afford meaningful equity exposure.

Risk tolerance Ask yourself: Can you stay invested if markets fall 25–30%? Will you panic and stop SIPs?

If market volatility stresses you, overly high equity allocation is counterproductive.

Income stability You have steady salary. controlled expenses and decent monthly surplus. This supports higher equity allocation.

Financial cushion Before increasing equity, you should have an emergency fund, insurance and short-term goals separated.

Without this, investors panic during downturns.

Is your current SIP + RD setup efficient? Your current setup, which includes ₹20,000 in SIPs and ₹20,000 in recurring deposits (RDs) — is safe and disciplined, but slightly conservative for a 30-year-old with long-term financial goals.

Right now, half your investments are going into low-return debt products like recurring deposits, where returns are fully taxable and may only slightly beat inflation over time.

What will be a better investment approach for you? A more balanced beginner-friendly approach could be:

Keeping around 65–75% of your investments in equity mutual funds

Keep the remaining 25–35% of your money in debt products. For example, out of your ₹40,000 monthly savings, you could invest ₹25,000–28,000 in mutual fund SIPs and keep ₹12,000–15,000 in safer options such as RD, PPF, FD, or liquid funds. This can improve long-term wealth creation while still maintaining stability and lower risk.

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You also do not need direct stock investing to build wealth. A simple mutual fund portfolio with 2–3 diversified funds is enough for most beginners. At the same time, ensure you first maintain an emergency fund of around 6 months’ expenses (roughly ₹3.5–4 lakh in your case) in savings, FD, or liquid funds before increasing equity exposure further.