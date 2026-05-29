I asked ChatGPT for a beginner-friendly investment plan with ₹40K monthly savings — Here's what it suggested

As a 30-year old salaried employee, I wanted to understand the best ways to save and invest money after accounting for all my monthly expenses such as rent, groceries, commute, and other miscellaneous costs. From my ₹1 lakh monthly salary, I usually manage to save around ₹40,000 every month, but I was quite unsure about how to allocate this money efficiently between investments and safer savings options for long-term growth.
Since I do not have much knowledge about investing, especially the stock market, I prefer simple and low-maintenance options. To better understand how I should structure my savings and investments, I turned to ChatGPT and asked for a simple, practical explanation suitable for a beginner on topics such as equity vs debt allocation, mutual fund SIPs, recurring deposits, and long-term wealth creation. Its solid and deeply practical response surprised me.
I am a 30-year-old individual earning ₹1,00,000 per month. My monthly expenses are ₹60,000. I invest ₹20,000 per month through SIPs in mutual funds, and I park the remaining savings in a recurring deposit. I do not have much knowledge about the stock market, so I prefer mutual funds over direct equity investing.
I am currently unsure about how to structure my equity vs debt allocation and whether I am investing in an optimal way. Please guide me on:
Provide a simple, practical explanation suitable for a beginner.
In its opening remark, ChatGPT noted that at age 30, with a stable income and regular investing habit, I am already doing many things right. It further mentioned the areas which point towards my efficient spending habit. This is what it said:
It advised me that the main improvement now is not “investing more aggressively,” but structuring the money better between equity, debt, emergency funds, based on my investment goals.
The traditional rule says that equity allocation should be equal to 100 minus my current age, since I am starting my investment journey now.
So at age 30, here's how my allocation should look like if I follow this rule:
Though this rule is simple, ChatGPT said that it is outdated for many investors as people now live longer, careers and incomes are different, risk tolerance varies widely and inflation is higher than earlier decades.
For someone like you who is salaried, long investment horizon, moderate expenses, beginner investor, a better version is usually: 110 minus age or even 120 minus age.
That would suggest either of the following options:
However, allocation should not depend on age alone. Here's a framework that ChatGPT said would be more suitable based on my imcome profile:
At age 30, retirement and long-term wealth creation are still far away, so you can afford meaningful equity exposure.
Ask yourself: Can you stay invested if markets fall 25–30%? Will you panic and stop SIPs?
If market volatility stresses you, overly high equity allocation is counterproductive.
You have steady salary. controlled expenses and decent monthly surplus. This supports higher equity allocation.
Before increasing equity, you should have an emergency fund, insurance and short-term goals separated.
Without this, investors panic during downturns.
Your current setup, which includes ₹20,000 in SIPs and ₹20,000 in recurring deposits (RDs) — is safe and disciplined, but slightly conservative for a 30-year-old with long-term financial goals.
Right now, half your investments are going into low-return debt products like recurring deposits, where returns are fully taxable and may only slightly beat inflation over time.
A more balanced beginner-friendly approach could be:
For example, out of your ₹40,000 monthly savings, you could invest ₹25,000–28,000 in mutual fund SIPs and keep ₹12,000–15,000 in safer options such as RD, PPF, FD, or liquid funds. This can improve long-term wealth creation while still maintaining stability and lower risk.
You also do not need direct stock investing to build wealth. A simple mutual fund portfolio with 2–3 diversified funds is enough for most beginners. At the same time, ensure you first maintain an emergency fund of around 6 months’ expenses (roughly ₹3.5–4 lakh in your case) in savings, FD, or liquid funds before increasing equity exposure further.
The information provided in response to this query are for educational and informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial or investment advice. Investment decisions in stocks, mutual funds, or any other financial instruments involve risk, and outcomes may vary based on individual circumstances. We strongly recommend that readers consult a qualified and SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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