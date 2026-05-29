I asked ChatGPT for a simple framework to stop wasteful spending — It's solid 24-hour advice surprised me

As a college student living in a hostel, I wanted to fix my spending habits without having to read a 50-page textbook on management. So, I turned to ChatGPT and asked it to give me a no-nonsense, student-focused framework to stop wasting money.
Its solid tactical 24-hour filter that separates impulsive wants from actual needs surprised me — it is simple, deeply practical, and honestly, it’s the best financial advice I’ve received all year.
I’m a student trying to manage my limited money wisely. Needs vs wants is one of the most underrated concepts in personal finance, but I struggle to apply it in real life.
Explain how I can clearly distinguish between needs and wants using a simple, practical framework I can use before spending money. Make it student-focused (hostel/college life, food, transport, study materials, subscriptions, gadgets, social spending, etc.).
Distinguishing between needs and wants isn't about deprivation; it’s about resource allocation. When money is finite, every "want" disguised as a "need" steals budget from your actual goals.
Here is a practical, student-focused framework to help you navigate those daily spending decisions.
Before you make a purchase, ask yourself these three questions in order. If you can’t answer "Yes" to the first one, it is a want.
|Category
|The "Need" (Essential)
|The "Want" (Disguised)
|Food
|Basic mess/canteen meal or cooking ingredients.
|Ordering delivery when groceries are already in the room.
|Study Materials
|Prescribed textbooks or software for your course.
|Buying a fancy iPad case or high-end mechanical keyboard.
|Transport
|Monthly bus pass or metro card.
|Frequent cab/ride-sharing to save 10 minutes of walking.
|Subscriptions
|Academic database access or productivity tools.
|Paying for 3 different streaming platforms simultaneously.
This is where the line blurs. Use these decision rules for those tricky moments:
To avoid "analysis paralysis," don't try to be perfect. Use the 24-Hour Rule:
Suppose you see a 50% off discount on an annual OTT subscription or a premium app subscription that costs ₹999.
Impulse: "It's only ₹999 for the whole year, that's cheap!"
24-Hour Reality: Apply the rule. Do you actually have the time to watch that content alongside your college curriculum and extracurricular activities? Will you use the app features every single day?
Result: Often, after 24 hours, you realise you are already struggling to finish your syllabus, and a new subscription is a distraction, not a need. You just saved ₹999.
While you wait, ask yourself these three questions:
By the time the next day rolls around, the "dopamine" hit of the potential purchase is gone, leaving you with a calm, logical decision.
Don't ask, "Can I afford this?" because you usually can, if you scrimp elsewhere. Instead, ask, "What am I giving up to have this?"
If buying that new pair of sneakers means you have to stress about paying your internet bill or buying healthy food next week, the math of the “want” becomes clear instantly.
Disclaimer: This content is generated by an AI system and is intended for general informational use only.
Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.