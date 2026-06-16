I asked ChatGPT for India’s best work-from-home locations. The answer went far beyond Goa and Manali

If you have the luxury of a laptop and a decent Wi-Fi connection, the world is quite literally your office. Here are the top 20 locations ChatGPT, beyond Goa and Manali:

Arshdeep Kaur
Published16 Jun 2026, 09:54 PM IST
A quaint hill station
A quaint hill station

Work-from-home doesn't have to be boring, and it definitely shouldn't limit you to your kitchen table or the same four walls. If you have the luxury of a laptop and a decent Wi-Fi connection, the world is quite literally your office.

But instead of heading to the usual, crowded digital nomad hubs, I decided to do something a little different: I asked AI to unearth some hidden gems.

And its list of 20 offbeat 'workation' destinations that redefine the 9-to-5 really surprised me:

Also Read | China vs Russia — I asked Gemini which international solo trip is best under Rs

My ChatGPT prompt

Act as a location strategist for remote workers and digital nomads in India.

Find the best work-from-home destinations in India that are hidden gems, not mainstream places like Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala, Goa, Ooty, Mussoorie, or Rishikesh.

Create a ranked list of the Top 20 hidden-gem work-from-home locations in India for 2026, and explain why each outranks more famous alternatives.

Focus on discovering places that most travel blogs and YouTube influencers overlook.

What AI said

These locations are ranked specifically for remote workers, freelancers, startup founders, creators, and digital nomads seeking 1–6 month stays, balancing internet quality, affordability, climate, safety, healthcare access, and low-tourism environments.

1. Bir Billing

Why it outranks Manali: Manali has become crowded, expensive, and traffic-heavy. Bir offers a calmer mountain lifestyle, excellent cafés, a growing remote-work community, and far fewer distractions.

Internet Reliability: 9/10

Monthly Cost: 20,000–40,000

Climate: Pleasant March–November; cool winters

Best Areas: Bir village, Chaugan, Upper Bir

Why underrated

  • Fiber internet now common
  • Strong café culture without Goa-level crowds
  • Walkable lifestyle
  • Excellent for long stays

2. Palampur

Why it outranks Dharamshala: Only 35 km away, yet dramatically quieter and greener.

Internet Reliability: 9/10

Monthly Cost: 18,000–35,000

Climate: Mild most of the year

Best Areas: Bundla, Ghuggar, Andretta side

Why underrated

  • Tea estates and mountain views
  • Better rental value than Dharamshala
  • Strong healthcare infrastructure nearby
  • Low tourist density

Also Read | I asked Gemini to compare Northeast vs Himachal-Uttarakhand for summer vacation

3. Yercaud

Why it outranks Ooty: Ooty suffers from overtourism. Yercaud remains peaceful and affordable.

Internet Reliability: 8.5/10

Monthly Cost: 18,000–32,000

Climate: Cool throughout the year

Best Areas: Lake Road, Pagoda Point, Shevaroy Hills

Highlights

  • Good broadband availability
  • Low traffic
  • Excellent weather
  • Budget-friendly long-term rentals

4. Kangra

Why it outranks McLeod Ganj: Authentic Himachali life without tourist chaos.

Internet Reliability: 8.5/10

Monthly Cost: 18,000–30,000

Climate: Pleasant year-round

Best Areas: Nagrota Bagwan, Kangra town outskirts

Highlights

  • Reliable fiber connections
  • Lower rents
  • Easy access to healthcare
  • Mountain scenery everywhere

5. Coonoor

Why it outranks Ooty: A quieter Nilgiri town with better quality of life.

Internet Reliability: 8.5/10

Monthly Cost: 22,000–40,000

Climate: Excellent year-round

Best Areas: Wellington, Sim's Park vicinity

Highlights

  • Colonial-era charm
  • Strong remote work environment
  • Better rental availability than Ooty

6. Aizawl

Why it's a hidden powerhouse: One of India's cleanest and safest cities.

Internet Reliability: 9/10

Monthly Cost: 20,000–35,000

Climate: Pleasant and cool

Best Areas: Dawrpui, Chanmari

Highlights

  • Extremely safe
  • Excellent urban amenities
  • Scenic mountain setting
  • Minimal tourism

7. Kohima

Why it beats mainstream hill stations: Authentic culture, strong internet improvements, and very low tourist pressure.

Internet Reliability: 8.5/10

Monthly Cost: 22,000–38,000

Climate: Pleasant year-round

Best Areas: High School Area, Meriema

8. Sakleshpur

Why it outranks Coorg: Coorg is increasingly crowded. Sakleshpur offers similar landscapes with fewer visitors.

Internet Reliability: 8/10

Monthly Cost: 18,000–35,000

Climate: Moderate throughout the year

Best Areas: Hanbal, Ballupet

Highlights

  • Coffee estates
  • Quiet countryside
  • Affordable homestays

9. Valsad

The overlooked coastal remote-work town

Internet Reliability: 9/10

Monthly Cost: 20,000–35,000

Climate: Coastal tropical

Best Areas: Tithal Road, Abrama

Highlights

  • Strong urban infrastructure
  • Beach access
  • Excellent rail connectivity
  • Lower costs than Goa

10. Rajpipla

India's forgotten green town

Internet Reliability: 8/10

Monthly Cost: 15,000–28,000

Climate: Warm with lush monsoons

Best Areas: Palace Road vicinity

Highlights

  • Forest surroundings
  • Low costs
  • Near wildlife areas
  • Minimal tourism

Also Read | Ditch Thailand, Vietnam — I asked Gemini for offbeat international destinations

11. Tinsukia

Internet Reliability: 8.5/10

Monthly Cost: 18,000–30,000

Climate: Humid subtropical

Best Areas: Hijuguri, Bordoloi Nagar

Why underrated

  • Gateway to Northeast wilderness
  • Surprisingly strong telecom infrastructure
  • Affordable housing

12. Almora

It outranks Nainital

Internet Reliability: 8.5/10

Monthly Cost: 18,000–35,000

Climate: Pleasant most of the year

Best Areas: Kasar Devi, Bright End Corner

Highlights

  • Spiritual and creative community
  • Mountain views
  • Far less commercialized

13. Ziro

Internet Reliability: 7.5/10

Monthly Cost: 18,000–30,000

Climate: Cool and comfortable

Best Areas: Hapoli, Old Ziro

Why underrated

  • One of India's most beautiful valleys
  • Extremely low tourism outside festival season
  • Ideal for deep work

14. Madikeri

Internet Reliability: 8.5/10

Monthly Cost: 22,000–40,000

Climate: Mild throughout the year

Best Areas: Mahadevpet, Stuart Hill

Why it remains attractive

  • Better services than many hill towns
  • Strong healthcare access
  • Coffee-country atmosphere

15. Tawang

Internet Reliability: 7/10

Monthly Cost: 20,000–35,000

Climate: Cold mountain climate

Best Areas: Town center, monastery surroundings

Best for

  • Writers
  • Creators
  • Slow-travel digital nomads

16. Chikhaldara

Internet Reliability: 7.5/10

Monthly Cost: 15,000–28,000

Climate: Pleasant plateau weather

Best Areas: Devi Point vicinity

Why underrated

  • Maharashtra's only hill station
  • Extremely low crowds
  • Wildlife nearby

17. Bhimtal

It beats Nainital

Internet Reliability: 9/10

Monthly Cost: 22,000–40,000

Climate: Pleasant year-round

Best Areas: Bhimtal Lake East Side

Highlights

  • Better work-life balance
  • Reliable internet
  • Scenic lake views

18. Mokokchung

Internet Reliability: 8/10

Monthly Cost: 18,000–30,000

Climate: Moderate and cool

Best Areas: Kumlong Road area

Why underrated

  • Safe
  • Friendly community
  • Beautiful hills

19. Tezpur

Internet Reliability: 9/10

Monthly Cost: 18,000–32,000

Climate: Warm but manageable

Best Areas: Mission Chariali, Mahabhairab

Highlights

  • Excellent urban infrastructure
  • Riverfront setting
  • Strong healthcare facilities

20. Karwar

It outranks Goa for long stays

Internet Reliability: 8.5/10

Monthly Cost: 22,000–40,000

Climate: Tropical coastal

Best Areas: Rabindranath Tagore Beach area, Kodibag

Why underrated

  • Clean beaches
  • Lower rents
  • Less commercialised
  • Better productivity environment

Top 5 Overall for 2026

1. Bir Billing: Best all-round digital nomad hub

2. Palampur: Affordable mountain living

3. Yercaud: Best climate-to-cost ratio

4. Aizawl: Safety and urban amenities

5. Karwar: Beach lifestyle without Goa crowds

Most Overlooked Opportunities

If you're looking for places that even experienced digital nomads rarely mention, focus on:

  • Rajpipla
  • Mokokchung
  • Tezpur
  • Aizawl
  • Sakleshpur
  • Ziro

These offer the strongest combination of affordability, authenticity, scenery, and low tourism saturation while still being practical for remote work in 2026.

Disclaimer: This content is generated by an AI system and is intended for general informational use only.

About the Author

Arshdeep Kaur

Arshdeep Kaur is a Senior Content Producer at Mint, where she reports and edits across national and international politics, business and culture‑adjacent trending stories for digital audience. With five years in the newsroom, she strives to balance the speed and rigor of fast‑moving news cycles and longer, context‑rich explainers. <br><br> Before joining LiveMint, Arshdeep served as a Senior Sub‑Editor at Business Standard and earlier as a Sub‑Editor at Asian News International (ANI). Her experience spans live news flows, enterprise features, and multi‑platform packaging. <br><br> At Mint, she regularly writes explainers, quick takes, and visuals‑led stories that are optimized for search and social, while maintaining the publication’s standards for accuracy and clarity. She collaborates closely with editors and the audience team to frame angles that resonate with readers in India and abroad, and to translate complex developments into accessible, high‑impact journalism. <br><br> Arshdeep's academic training underpins her interest towards policy and markets. She earned an MA in Economics from Panjab University and holds a Post‑Graduate Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the India Today Media Institute (ITMI). This blend of economics and broadcast storytelling informs her coverage of public policy, elections, macro themes, and the consumer‑internet zeitgeist. <br><br> Arshdeep is based in New Delhi, where she tracks breaking developments and longer‑horizon storylines that shape public discourse.

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