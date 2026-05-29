I asked ChatGPT, how can I prevent my electricity bill from shooting up in Delhi's blistering heat

As Delhi swelters with day-time temperatures reaching 43 degrees Celsius and prolonged heat wave conditions, I ask ChatGPT to devise a strategy that prevents my electricity bill from shooting up this summer.
Its response includes choosing the right air conditioner (AC), checking its power ratings, and the optimum temperature that can effectively cool your room without burning a hole in your pocket. It also answers the contended question — fans on or off with AC. Here's what it said:
I am a working professional living in Delhi. It is a household of 2 people. On most days, I work from home. This summer, Delhi's heat has been intense, with the heat wave lasting for two weeks and maximum temperature crossing 43 degrees on most days of the week. In fact, the temperature remains above 40 degrees till 7pm in the evening, and only falls till 36-37 degrees by night. The minimum temperature ranges around 35 degrees celsius in the wee hours. This means, the air conditioner is on non-stop during the day, as well as during the night. Electricity per unit ranges from ₹3 per unit and goes on till ₹8 per unit, depending on usage (as in the table in the attached image).
Devise a strategy so that I can keep my electricity bill from shooting up this season. What kind of air conditioners shall I use — window or split, what kind of power rating shall I check before buying, how can I optimise usage so that room temperature is a comfortable 25 degrees celsius. Shall I use alternatives such as tower ACs or coolers?
Avoid:
Choose:
Why:
In Delhi’s current climate, ACs run almost continuously. Inverter ACs reduce compressor cycling and consume dramatically less electricity during long-duration operation.
A non-inverter AC may consume: 1.6–2.2 units/hour
A modern inverter split AC at stable temperature may average: 0.7–1.1 units/hour after initial cooling.
That difference becomes enormous over 15–18 hours/day.
Pros:
Cons:
Pros:
For your use case (WFH + overnight use): Split inverter AC is the financially smarter option despite higher purchase price.
Bigger AC ≠ better. Oversized ACs cool quickly but cycle inefficiently. For most Delhi bedrooms/living rooms: 1.5 ton inverter AC is ideal.
|Room Size
|Recommended AC
|Up to 120 sq ft
|1 ton
|120–180 sq ft
|1.5 ton
|180–250 sq ft
|2 ton
Do not focus only on “5-star.”
Look for: ISEER (Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio) rating above 5
Higher ISEER = lower electricity usage over long Indian summers.
Examples:
In Delhi’s 43°C heat, this forces the compressor to work continuously.
Instead, the ideal setting would be: 25–26°C + ceiling fan
This is the sweet spot. Why?
At 25°C with a fan:
Very important.
Many people switch off fans while running AC. Wrong strategy.
A fan:
Result:
Keep:
Delhi’s afternoon sun can raise indoor temperature massively.
Use:
This can reduce cooling load by 10–20%.
Portable/tower ACs are usually terrible for Indian heat.
Problems:
They often consume almost as much electricity as split ACs while cooling far worse.
Not recommended.
Coolers work only when humidity is low.
Delhi:
A desert cooler can reduce electricity costs substantially: 150–250 watts vs 1200–1800 watts for AC. But:
Best strategy:
Morning (before 11am): fan + ventilation
Afternoon peak heat:
Evening: cooler/fan if outdoor temp falls
Night
This alone can reduce monthly units dramatically
Use:
At night your body needs less cooling.
AC gradually raises temperature by 1–2°C:
Dirty filters can increase consumption by: 5–15%
Clean every: 2–3 weeks in Delhi dust
The real danger: once your total monthly units rise sharply, much more of your consumption falls into expensive slabs.
An inefficient AC setup can push a Delhi household from:
350–450 units
to
900–1300 units
That can nearly double the bill.
|Usage Slab
|Rate
|0–200
|₹3
|201–400
|₹4.5
|401–800
|₹6.5
|801–1200
|₹7
|1200+
|₹8
For your exact situation:
Recommended Setup
If separate:
Keeping the AC at 24–26°C continuously is often cheaper than repeatedly turning it on/off at 20–21°C. This is because: restarting cooling from very high room temperatures is energy-intensive.
Steady-state cooling is more efficient.
If buying today:
That combination usually gives the best balance between:
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