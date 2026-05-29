I asked ChatGPT, how can I prevent my electricity bill from shooting up in Delhi's blistering heat

As Delhi swelters with day-time temperatures reaching 43 degrees Celsius and prolonged heat wave conditions, I ask ChatGPT to devise a strategy that prevents my electricity bill from shooting up this summer.

Its response includes choosing the right air conditioner (AC), checking its power ratings, and the optimum temperature that can effectively cool your room without burning a hole in your pocket. It also answers the contended question — fans on or off with AC. Here's what it said:

The ChatGPT Prompt I am a working professional living in Delhi. It is a household of 2 people. On most days, I work from home. This summer, Delhi's heat has been intense, with the heat wave lasting for two weeks and maximum temperature crossing 43 degrees on most days of the week. In fact, the temperature remains above 40 degrees till 7pm in the evening, and only falls till 36-37 degrees by night. The minimum temperature ranges around 35 degrees celsius in the wee hours. This means, the air conditioner is on non-stop during the day, as well as during the night. Electricity per unit ranges from ₹3 per unit and goes on till ₹8 per unit, depending on usage (as in the table in the attached image).

View full Image View full Image Screenshot: 99 acres

Devise a strategy so that I can keep my electricity bill from shooting up this season. What kind of air conditioners shall I use — window or split, what kind of power rating shall I check before buying, how can I optimise usage so that room temperature is a comfortable 25 degrees celsius. Shall I use alternatives such as tower ACs or coolers?

ChatGPT's most practical strategy:

First Priority: Buy the Right AC Best Choice: Inverter Split AC Avoid:

Non-inverter ACs

Old window ACs

Portable/tower ACs Choose:

5-star inverter split AC

Copper condenser

Variable-speed compressor Why:

In Delhi’s current climate, ACs run almost continuously. Inverter ACs reduce compressor cycling and consume dramatically less electricity during long-duration operation.

A non-inverter AC may consume: 1.6–2.2 units/hour

A modern inverter split AC at stable temperature may average: 0.7–1.1 units/hour after initial cooling.

That difference becomes enormous over 15–18 hours/day.

2. Window vs Split AC: Split AC Wins Clearly Window AC Pros:

cheaper upfront

easier installation Cons:

noisier

poorer insulation

higher power draw

less efficient during continuous operation Split AC Pros:

quieter

better airflow

better inverter efficiency

faster cooling

lower long-term bill For your use case (WFH + overnight use): Split inverter AC is the financially smarter option despite higher purchase price.

3. What Capacity Should You Buy? Bigger AC ≠ better. Oversized ACs cool quickly but cycle inefficiently. For most Delhi bedrooms/living rooms: 1.5 ton inverter AC is ideal.

Room Size Recommended AC Up to 120 sq ft 1 ton 120–180 sq ft 1.5 ton 180–250 sq ft 2 ton

4. Most Important Spec: ISEER Rating Do not focus only on “5-star.”

Look for: ISEER (Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio) rating above 5

Higher ISEER = lower electricity usage over long Indian summers.

Examples:

Good: 5.0+

Excellent: 5.2–5.5 5. The Biggest Mistake People Make: Setting AC at 20–22°C In Delhi’s 43°C heat, this forces the compressor to work continuously.

Instead, the ideal setting would be: 25–26°C + ceiling fan

This is the sweet spot. Why?

Fan improves perceived cooling by 3–4°C

Compressor rests more often

Huge reduction in units consumed At 25°C with a fan:

comfort feels like 22–23°C

power consumption can drop 20–35%

6. Use Ceiling Fan WITH AC Very important.

Many people switch off fans while running AC. Wrong strategy.

A fan:

distributes cool air faster,

removes hot pockets,

lets you raise thermostat temperature. Result:

less compressor runtime

lower bill 7. Cool the Room, Not the House Keep:

doors shut

curtains drawn

sunlight blocked from west-facing windows Delhi’s afternoon sun can raise indoor temperature massively.

Use:

blackout curtains

reflective window film

bamboo blinds

thermal curtains This can reduce cooling load by 10–20%.

8. Tower ACs & Portable ACs: Avoid Portable/tower ACs are usually terrible for Indian heat.

Problems:

inefficient

noisy

exhaust hot air badly

consume high power

poor cooling in 43°C weather They often consume almost as much electricity as split ACs while cooling far worse.

Not recommended.

9. Air Coolers: When They Work Coolers work only when humidity is low.

Delhi:

May/early June: decent for coolers

Monsoon period: poor performance A desert cooler can reduce electricity costs substantially: 150–250 watts vs 1200–1800 watts for AC. But:

they won’t maintain 25°C in extreme heat

comfort drops sharply at night during humid conditions Best strategy:

cooler during mornings/evenings

AC only during peak afternoon/night 10. Smart Hybrid Strategy (Best for Bills) Morning (before 11am): fan + ventilation

Afternoon peak heat:

AC at 25–26°C

fan on low speed Evening: cooler/fan if outdoor temp falls

Night

AC sleep mode

timer after 3–4am if possible This alone can reduce monthly units dramatically

11. Sleep Mode Is Extremely Valuable Use:

sleep mode

eco mode

AI mode At night your body needs less cooling.

AC gradually raises temperature by 1–2°C:

saves electricity

still feels comfortable 12. Clean Filters Matter More Than People Think Dirty filters can increase consumption by: 5–15%

Clean every: 2–3 weeks in Delhi dust

13. Understand the Tariff Trap The real danger: once your total monthly units rise sharply, much more of your consumption falls into expensive slabs.

An inefficient AC setup can push a Delhi household from:

350–450 units

to

900–1300 units

That can nearly double the bill.

Usage Slab Rate 0–200 ₹ 3 201–400 ₹ 4.5 401–800 ₹ 6.5 801–1200 ₹ 7 1200+ ₹ 8

14. Most Cost-Effective Setup For You For your exact situation:

Recommended Setup

Bedroom 1.5 ton 5-star inverter split AC

thermostat at 25–26°C

ceiling fan on low Work Room If separate:

use fan + cooler first

AC only during afternoon Home Improvements blackout curtains

door sealing

reflective window film 15. One Counterintuitive Truth Keeping the AC at 24–26°C continuously is often cheaper than repeatedly turning it on/off at 20–21°C. This is because: restarting cooling from very high room temperatures is energy-intensive.

Steady-state cooling is more efficient.

Final Recommendation If buying today:

Buy a 5-star inverter split AC

Prefer high ISEER models

Size correctly (likely 1.5 ton)

Use at 25–26°C with fan

Avoid portable ACs

Use coolers selectively

Reduce sunlight entry aggressively That combination usually gives the best balance between:

comfort,

survivability in Delhi heat,

and preventing electricity bills from exploding.

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