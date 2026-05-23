I asked ChatGPT how I can double my ₹25K savings in Mumbai: AI's answer shows how it can grow to ₹40– ₹45 lakh in 5 years

In the city of dreams, those dreams often come with a heavy monthly invoice. The cost of living in Mumbai - including daily expenses such as food, transport, and rent - is usually high, often leaving employees with very little savings, or sometimes none at all.
I posed as a working professional in Mumbai and asked ChatGPT how to better manage my savings. Here’s what it said.
“I am a 28-year-old working professional at an advertising company in Mumbai. I earn ₹1 lakh per month. I spend ₹30,000 on rent and food, ₹5,000 on household help, ₹8,000 on transport, ₹10,000 on groceries and electricity, ₹10,000 on socialising, and ₹12,000 on monthly flights to visit my family in Delhi. I currently save around ₹25,000 per month. How can I double my savings, and what are some ways in which I can cut down on my expenses?”
ChatGPT’s opening response was direct and reassuring: “Your goal should be to double your savings from ₹25,000 to around ₹50,000 per month, which will require a combination of expense reduction, smarter lifestyle adjustments, and income optimisation.”
Right now your approximate monthly budget looks like this:
• Salary: ₹1,00,000
• Rent and food: ₹30,000
• Household help: ₹5,000
• Transport: ₹8,000
• Groceries and electricity: ₹10,000
• Socialising: ₹10,000
• Flights to visit family: ₹12,000
• Current savings: roughly ₹25,000
To double your savings, you need to free up another ₹25,000 monthly. The good news is that you can realistically achieve this without making your life miserable.
• Flights to Delhi
₹12,000 every month is one of the biggest expenses.
• Socialising
₹10,000 monthly in Mumbai can quietly become ₹15,000– ₹20,000 due to cabs, cafés, drinks, and weekend outings.
• Rent and food
₹30,000 is not excessive for Mumbai, but there may still be room for optimisation depending on your area and flat type.
• Transport
₹8,000 is slightly high unless you use cabs regularly.
1. Reduce flight expenses from ₹12,000 to ₹5,000– ₹6,000
This single change can save you ₹6,000– ₹7,000 monthly.
How to do it:
• Visit family once every 6–8 weeks instead of every month
• Book flights 30–45 days in advance
• Use credit card travel points and airline rewards
• Occasionally use trains for one side of the journey
• Consider remote work visits where you stay longer instead of frequent short trips
₹6,000
2. Cut socialising expenses from ₹10,000 to ₹4,000– ₹5,000
You do not need to stop having a social life. You only need to become intentional.
What usually causes overspending:
• Frequent ordering in
• Expensive cafés and bars
• Last-minute plans
• Multiple cab rides in one evening
• Paying for group outings impulsively
• Limit expensive outings to twice a month
• Host friends at home occasionally
• Use local trains or metro for nearby plans
• Set a fixed entertainment budget weekly
• Avoid food delivery during weekdays
₹5,000– ₹6,000
3. Bring transport costs from ₹8,000 to ₹4,000– ₹5,000
Mumbai public transport is one of the best in India.
If you currently rely heavily on cabs:
• Use local trains or metro for office commute
• Use shared autos where possible
• Keep cabs only for late nights or emergencies
• Consider monthly metro or train passes
₹3,000
4. Optimise rent and food costs
₹30,000 is reasonable in Mumbai, but there may still be opportunities.
• Are you living very close to office only for convenience?
• Are you ordering food too often?
• Could you shift slightly farther and save ₹5,000– ₹7,000 in rent?
• Could flat-sharing improve savings without hurting comfort too much?
• Rent reduction: ₹4,000– ₹6,000
• Food ordering reduction: ₹2,000– ₹3,000
Total possible monthly savings:
₹6,000– ₹8,000
5. Review groceries and electricity
₹10,000 is acceptable, but still manageable.
• Bulk-buy essentials monthly
• Reduce app-based impulse grocery orders
• Use electricity carefully during summer
• Avoid premium convenience groceries
₹1,500– ₹2,000
• Rent and food: ₹24,000
• Household help: ₹5,000
• Transport: ₹5,000
• Groceries and electricity: ₹8,000
• Socialising: ₹5,000
• Flights: ₹5,000
Around ₹52,000– ₹55,000
Possible monthly savings:
₹45,000– ₹48,000
With occasional bonuses or freelance work, you could comfortably touch ₹50,000+ savings monthly.
• Follow the “24-hour rule” before non-essential purchases
• Keep separate bank accounts:
• Salary account
• Expense account
• Savings/investment account
• Automate investments immediately after salary credit
• Avoid upgrading lifestyle after increments
• Track every expense for 60 days — this alone changes spending habits dramatically
Additional income ideas for someone in advertising
Since you work in advertising, you already have valuable skills.
You could earn an additional ₹10,000– ₹30,000 monthly through:
• Freelance copywriting
• Social media consulting
• Content strategy for small businesses
• Brand pitch deck creation
• LinkedIn personal branding services
• Weekend freelance projects
• Ad campaign consulting for startups
Even one small freelance client can increase your savings faster than aggressive budgeting.
If you invest ₹50,000 monthly in mutual funds with long-term growth:
After 5 years:
Around ₹40– ₹45 lakh
After 10 years:
Around ₹1 crore
This is the stage where financial stress reduces massively.
A balanced approach that works best
Do not try to cut everything suddenly. Extreme budgeting usually fails after two or three months.
• Reduce 20–30% from major expense categories
• Keep one luxury or comfort expense you genuinely enjoy
• Increase income gradually alongside saving
• Focus on consistency, not perfection
At 28, your biggest advantage is time. Even increasing your savings rate now for the next five years can completely change your financial future.
Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity. <br><br> With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture. <br><br> She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes. <br><br> Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.
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